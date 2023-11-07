Egypt Prepares for Presidential Election Amid Challenging Economic Situation

Egypt is gearing up for its upcoming presidential election, set to take place from December 10-12, as announced by the National Elections Authority. Incumbent President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is widely expected to secure another term in office, despite the country’s struggling economy.

While a handful of politicians have thrown their hats into the ring, none pose a significant challenge to el-Sisi, who has been in power since 2014 after overthrowing the country’s first democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi. The Muslim Brotherhood, of which Morsi was a member, has been declared a “terrorist” organization since then.

Although opposition politician Ahmed al-Tantawi and other candidates have announced their bids, el-Sisi’s strong grip on power remains unshaken. His presidency has been characterized by a crackdown on dissent, resulting in the arrest of thousands of individuals, often without fair trials. Despite some high-profile prisoners being pardoned and the initiation of a national political dialogue, the crackdown has persisted.

Adding to the challenges facing Egypt is the dire economic situation. The country’s currency has depreciated significantly, losing half its value since March 2022. Additionally, inflation has soared to a record high of 39.7 percent in August, placing a heavy burden on citizens.

President el-Sisi’s previous election victories in 2014 and 2018 were marked by overwhelming support, with him securing 97 percent of the vote. However, the 2018 election faced criticism as his main challenger was arrested, and other opponents withdrew due to intimidation.

Constitutional amendments in 2019 granted el-Sisi the possibility of standing for a third term, while also extending the presidential term from four to six years. This allows him to remain in office until at least 2030.

The election results are expected to be announced on December 23, with a possible run-off round concluding by January 16, according to the National Elections Authority. Despite the economic challenges and limited opposition, Egypt’s presidential election remains a crucial event in shaping the country’s future.