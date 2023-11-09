Egypt Prepares to Support Injured Palestinians Amid Mounting Pressure

In response to the escalating crisis in Gaza, Egypt is making preparations to receive and provide medical support to a significant number of injured Palestinians. The North African nation has shown its solidarity by setting up field hospitals and triage tents near the Rafah crossing, in close proximity to the border with the Gaza Strip.

Recognizing the dire need for immediate medical attention, Egypt’s State Information Service has confirmed the establishment of three field hospitals to cater to the injured refugees. This compassionate approach aims to alleviate the suffering endured by Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict.

Moreover, Egypt has also pledged to send thousands of aid trucks to the Gaza Strip to provide essential supplies. However, efforts to deliver aid have encountered obstructions due to delays imposed by the Israeli army. Diaa Rashwan, speaking on behalf of Egypt, expressed concern about the Israeli army’s deliberate slowdown tactics to impede the entrance of much-needed aid.

As a reflection of their commitment to the humanitarian cause, Egypt has taken this initiative despite its initial reluctance to accept large numbers of refugees. The establishment of field hospitals and the willingness to send aid underscores Egypt’s dedication to standing with the Palestinian people during this crisis.

While Israel has granted permission for food, water, and medicine to be delivered to Gaza, they have insisted on inspecting each aid truck. This condition has potentially impeded the smooth flow of relief efforts, causing frustration and concern for the affected population.

Amid mounting international pressure, Egypt’s proactiveness to offer medical assistance and send aid trucks showcases its commitment to peace and stability in the region. By taking these steps, Egypt not only provides immediate relief but sets an example for other nations to prioritize humanitarian needs in times of crisis.