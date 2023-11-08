Egyptians Reject Forced Displacement of Palestinians into Sinai

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt has made it clear that millions of Egyptians would vehemently oppose any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians into Sinai. Moving Palestinians to Israel’s Negev desert has been suggested as an alternative, but President Sisi emphasized that such a move would turn the Egyptian peninsula into a breeding ground for attacks against Israel. This statement was made during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Cairo.

The Gaza Strip, which is effectively under Israeli control, has raised concerns that its 2.3 million Palestinian residents could be displaced into Sinai amidst the ongoing conflict. President Sisi firmly stated that Egypt rejects any military means or forced displacement as a resolution to the Palestinian issue.

President Sisi assured that the Egyptian people would stand up against any attempts to displace the residents of Gaza. Referring to the possibility of displacement, he said, “Egyptians are ready to protest in large numbers if the need arises.”

Egypt has been dealing with insecurity near its border with Gaza in northeastern Sinai due to an intensifying Islamist insurgency that began a decade ago. Any transfer of Palestinians to Sinai would not only exacerbate this security situation but also create a new base for launching attacks against Israel.

It is not only Egypt that disapproves of the forced displacement of Palestinians. Jordan, which shares a border with the Israeli-occupied West Bank and has absorbed many Palestinians who fled their homes, has also expressed concerns about this issue.

Efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Rafah crossing have been hindered due to Israeli bombardments rendering it inoperable. However, after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Sisi’s office revealed that Israel would permit aid into Gaza as long as it did not reach Hamas, the ruling party in Gaza.

The United States has stated its commitment to working with Israel on an aid plan. While aid and evacuation of foreign passport holders are being discussed, Egyptian officials stress that aid delivery must accompany any evacuation efforts.