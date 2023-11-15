A Decade Later: Reflections on the Rabaa Killings in Egypt

Ten years ago, Egypt witnessed one of its bloodiest incidents in recent history. It was a moment that forever changed the country and left a lasting impact on the lives of those involved. The Rabaa killings, the violent dispersal of a sit-in protest by supporters of the ousted Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, shook the nation to its core.

For Amr, who participated in the sit-in that lasted for nearly 50 days, the memories of that fateful day in Rabaa al-Adawiya Square are still raw. The scenes of bulldozers crushing tents and the loss of humanity are etched into his mind. Amr, like many others, paid a heavy price for his involvement. He was arrested, accused of damaging public property and disrupting public order. He spent years in jail before seeking refuge in the UK.

The sit-ins at Rabaa and Nahda Square were not only tragedies but also game-changers that reshaped the future of Egypt. The ousting of Morsi, the first civilian to become president through a democratic process, marked a turning point in the history of the country. The military, a dominant political player, intervened and once again took control of the government, leading to the rise of Abdul Fattah al-Sisi as Egypt’s president.

The accounts of that day are haunting. Amr recalls the horrifying scene of civilians raising their hands in surrender, only to be shot dead by snipers. The loss of lives was unimaginable, with dead bodies strewn everywhere. The Egyptian authorities claimed to have provided safe corridors for people to leave, but reports from organizations like Human Rights Watch paint a different picture. They described how security forces besieged the demonstrators, leaving no safe exit until the end of the day.

The official death toll stands at over 600, mostly civilians. However, other sources, including the banned Muslim Brotherhood, claim that the number exceeds 1,000. The majority of the casualties were from the Muslim Brotherhood camp, but even some policemen lost their lives. The violence didn’t end with the dispersal; it continued for days, plunging the nation into grief and turmoil.

The pain of the Rabaa killings lingers, affecting everyone involved. Wafaa, the mother of a police officer who lost his life in the aftermath, still feels the emptiness of losing her son. Mustafa, her “living martyr,” survived the chaos of August 14th but was tragically shot two days later and ultimately passed away after spending three years in a coma. His parents’ lives have been shattered, and their health has suffered due to their grief.

The debates surrounding the Rabaa protests are contentious. The Egyptian authorities claim that the sit-in participants posed a serious threat to law and order, justifying their actions. However, human rights organizations like Human Rights Watch argue that the killings constituted grave violations of international human rights laws and may even amount to crimes against humanity. The differing narratives continue to shape the understanding of that dark day in Egypt’s history.

Ten years on, the pain and trauma still persist. Lives have been forever altered, families torn apart, and wounds that may never fully heal. For Amr, the life he once knew in Egypt is gone, replaced by a haunting memory that follows him even in his new home. And as Egypt grapples with its past, the legacy of the Rabaa killings serves as a reminder of the enduring struggle for justice and accountability.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What were the Rabaa killings in Egypt?

The Rabaa killings refer to the violent dispersal of a sit-in protest in Rabaa al-Adawiya Square in Egypt, where supporters of the ousted Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, had gathered. The Egyptian authorities used force to end the protest, resulting in a significant loss of life.

2. Who was Mohammed Morsi?

Mohammed Morsi was an Islamist leader and a prominent figure in the Muslim Brotherhood group. He became Egypt’s first civilian president in 2012 through a democratic process.

3. How did the Rabaa killings impact Egypt?

The Rabaa killings reshaped Egypt’s future, leading to the ousting of Mohammed Morsi and the return of military control. It marked a turning point in the country’s political landscape and triggered a wave of violence and political unrest.

4. How many people were killed in the Rabaa killings?

The official death toll stands at over 600, with the majority being civilians. However, other sources, including the banned Muslim Brotherhood, claim the number exceeds 1,000.

5. How has the Rabaa killings affected the individuals involved?

The Rabaa killings have left deep emotional scars on those who were directly or indirectly affected. Families have been torn apart, and individuals continue to suffer from trauma and grief. The pain of the events still lingers ten years later.

(Sources: BBC Arabic, Human Rights Watch)