Egypt Proposes Ceasefire Plan as WHO Raises Concerns over Gaza Hospitals

Egypt has put forward a new plan in an attempt to bring an end to the bitter war between Israel and Hamas. Although both parties have given lukewarm responses to the proposal, the fact that they have not outright rejected it raises hope for potential future diplomacy to halt the devastating Israeli offensive in Gaza.

According to a senior Egyptian official and a European diplomat familiar with the proposal, the plan suggests a phased hostage release and the formation of a Palestinian government of experts to administer the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank. The details of the plan were worked out with the involvement of the Gulf nation of Qatar and presented to Israel, Hamas, the United States, and European governments. Egypt and Qatar have been actively mediating between Israel and Hamas, while the US plays a crucial role as Israel’s closest ally and a regional power.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refrained from directly commenting on the proposal but expressed his determination to continue with Israel’s offensive during a meeting with members of his Likud Party.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has voiced concerns about the ability of Gaza’s hospitals to handle the ongoing war. In the Maghazi refugee camp, rescue workers are still recovering bodies from a recent strike that resulted in the death of at least 106 people, making it one of the deadliest incidents in Israel’s air campaign.

During a visit to Al-Aqsa Hospital, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, “The hospital is overwhelmed with patients exceeding its capacity. Many individuals may not survive the prolonged wait for treatment.” The war has caused immense devastation in Gaza, claiming the lives of over 20,600 Palestinians and displacing the majority of the territory’s 2.3 million inhabitants.

United Nations officials have also highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with nearly a quarter of the population facing starvation due to Israel’s siege that restricts the entry of essential supplies.

