Egypt and Jordan Stand with Palestinians, Call for Peace in the Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah expressed their unwavering support for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and urged Israel to uphold its obligations under international law. The leaders emphasized the need to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, considering it a strategic option and a global requirement.

Their joint statement, issued after a tripartite summit in El Alamein, Egypt, highlighted their commitment to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative. This initiative outlines that Arab nations will normalize relations with Israel only after it withdraws to pre-1967 borders and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

While rumors of a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia circulate, no direct reference was made in the statement about US-led efforts to broker such an agreement. Nevertheless, the leaders called for an end to Israeli military incursions in the West Bank, which hinder the PA government’s and security forces’ ability to carry out their responsibilities.

They further condemned Israel’s actions, which they perceived as undermining the two-state solution and inciting violence. The leaders urged Israel to stop settlement activities and denounced settler “terrorism.” They also demanded an end to the violation of Jerusalem’s legal and historical status quo, including the storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Egypt and Jordan emphasized the importance of the Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites, such as the Haram al-Sharif/Noble Sanctuary. Jordan has long been recognized by various parties, including Israel, the Palestinians, and several Arab countries, as the administrator of these sites. Unconfirmed reports have suggested that Saudi Arabia may seek a role in overseeing the Islamic sites in Jerusalem, potentially challenging Jordan’s historical status in the city.

Overall, the summit reaffirmed Egypt and Jordan’s support for the Palestinian cause and their dedication to pursuing peace in the Middle East. By addressing the ongoing challenges faced by Palestinians and calling for an end to Israeli actions, the leaders aim to pave the way for a just and comprehensive resolution to the conflict.

FAQ

What is the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative?

The 2002 Arab Peace Initiative is an initiative proposed by the Arab League that outlines conditions for normalizing relations between Arab nations and Israel. It states that Arab states will establish diplomatic ties with Israel only after it withdraws to pre-1967 borders, allows for the creation of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, and reaches a just resolution for Palestinian refugees.

What is the Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites?

The Hashemite custodianship refers to the historical role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in administering and safeguarding Jerusalem’s Islamic holy sites, including the Haram al-Sharif/Noble Sanctuary. Jordan’s custodianship has been widely recognized by various parties, including Israel, the Palestinians, and other Arab countries.

Sources:

– [Arab Peace Initiative](https://www.arableagueonline.org/en/main)

– [The Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites](https://www.kinghussein.gov.jo/index.php/en_US/jordan-us-relations.html)