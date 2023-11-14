New Perspective on Israel’s Intelligence Failure: Lessons to be Learned

Israel’s recent intelligence failure to anticipate and prepare for the surprise assault by Hamas has raised significant questions about the readiness and capabilities of the country’s intelligence agencies. The mounting criticism reached a new level when an Egyptian intelligence official revealed that Israel had ignored repeated warnings about an impending attack from the Gaza-based terror group.

According to the unnamed Egyptian official, Egypt had communicated with Israeli officials multiple times about an anticipated “something big.” However, the warnings were disregarded as Israeli authorities focused their attention on the West Bank and downplayed the threat from Gaza. This negligence is particularly concerning given that Egypt often acts as a mediator between Israel and Hamas.

While the Prime Minister’s Office denied these reports, claiming they were “complete lies,” it is worth noting that Israel was not the only party disregarding warnings. For Palestinians in Gaza, Israel’s surveillance is a constant presence. Drones patrol the skies, security cameras line the borders, and intelligence agencies operate tirelessly to gather information. Yet, when it came to the surprise onslaught by Hamas, Israel seemed blindsided.

Israel’s intelligence agencies, such as the Mossad, Shin Bet, and military intelligence, have gained a reputation for their achievements and invincibility over the years. Foiling plots, hunting down operatives, and conducting covert operations have become part of their mystique. However, the recent attack by Hamas has cast doubt on the effectiveness and reliability of these agencies.

The fact that Hamas was able to plan and execute such a brazen attack without detection raises deep concerns about Israel’s intelligence capabilities, especially in dealing with a determined yet seemingly weaker adversary. Over 48 hours after the start of the attack, Hamas fighters were still engaging Israeli forces in Israeli territory, and more than 100 Israelis were held captive in Gaza.

Yaakov Amidror, a former national security adviser, described the attack as a “major failure” that exposed the inadequacy of intelligence capabilities in Gaza. While explanations may emerge in due course, it is critical that lessons are learned from this incident to prevent future intelligence failures.

Some argue that blaming the intelligence failure entirely may be premature, citing low-level violence in the West Bank and political turmoil within Israel as contributing factors. However, the lack of prior knowledge about Hamas’s plot remains a significant point of concern and is likely to be seen as a major factor in the deadliest attack against Israelis in decades.

Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005 meant losing direct control over the territory, but the country still maintained intelligence superiority through technological means and human intelligence. It was capable of pinpointing the locations of Hamas leaders, targeting underground tunnels, and disrupting terrorist activities. However, Hamas managed to conceal their plans effectively, evading Israel’s intelligence radar.

Amir Avivi, a retired Israeli general, suggests that Israel’s overreliance on technological intelligence gathering and the evasive tactics adopted by Hamas played a role in the failure. Without a foothold inside Gaza, Israel’s security services have become increasingly dependent on technology, which terrorists have found ways to counter. This has left Israel with an incomplete picture of their adversaries’ intentions.

In conclusion, Israel’s recent intelligence failure has exposed vulnerabilities and lessons that need to be learned. The disregard for warnings, the reliance on specific intelligence methods, and the adaptability of terrorist groups all contribute to the need for a comprehensive reassessment of Israel’s intelligence strategies. It is imperative that these failures are addressed to ensure the country’s security and prevent future surprises.