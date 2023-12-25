Egypt Proposes Ambitious Plan to End Israel-Hamas Conflict

Egypt has introduced a bold plan to bring an end to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has seen a rising death toll in recent days. The proposal suggests a ceasefire, the gradual release of hostages, and the establishment of a Palestinian government of experts to oversee the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

The Egyptian proposal, formed in collaboration with Qatar, has been presented to Israel, Hamas, and various governments, including the United States and European nations. Although it is still in the preliminary stages, the plan aims to find a resolution that satisfies all parties involved.

Key points of the proposal include an initial ceasefire period of up to two weeks, during which Palestinian militants would release a specific number of hostages. In return, Israel would release a similar number of Palestinian prisoners. Negotiations would then continue, focusing on extending the ceasefire and securing the freedom of more hostages held by Palestinian militants.

Furthermore, Egypt and Qatar would work with all Palestinian factions, including Hamas, to establish a government of experts. This transitional administration would govern both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, facilitating the resolution of internal disputes and defining a roadmap for future presidential and parliamentary elections.

Simultaneously, negotiations would continue between Israel and Hamas for a comprehensive agreement. This would involve the release of all remaining hostages and Palestinian prisoners, as well as a withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Gaza and a cessation of rocket attacks from Palestinian militants.

Despite the ambitious nature of the proposal, its full acceptance by Israel remains uncertain. Netanyahu and his government are likely to evaluate the plan carefully before making a decision. However, the international community is hopeful that this proposal could be a significant step towards achieving peace in the region.

