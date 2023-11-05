Egypt Redirects Aid Flights for Gaza Despite Challenges at Border

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the limited availability of aid and fuel, Egypt has taken measures to redirect international aid flights to an airport in northern Sinai, as reported on Thursday. The Egyptian government has made it clear that it intends to ensure the delivery of relief into the Palestinian enclave. However, the delivery process has been hindered by Israeli bombardments around the border.

To combat these challenges, Egyptian authorities have kept the Rafah crossing between Sinai and Gaza open. Additionally, Egypt has urged Israel to avoid targeting the Palestinian side of the crossing to preserve its functionality. The Egyptian foreign ministry has been engaging in talks with Israel, the United States, and others, with the aim of securing a limited ceasefire that would permit aid deliveries into Gaza. Despite these efforts, progress remains uncertain.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Qatar and Jordan have prepared aid deliveries to be sent to the Al Arish airport in northern Sinai. However, these supplies will not be dispatched until humanitarian corridors are established. Egypt and Jordan have received assurances from the United States regarding aid delivery to Gaza, although specific details are yet to be disclosed.

While some progress has been made, challenges persist. The stock of aid, medicine, and fuel in Gaza continues to dwindle, putting the local population at risk. Moreover, the movement of registered travelers through the Rafah crossing has been disrupted following Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian side earlier this week. Ensuring continuous access to humanitarian aid remains a top priority for Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has emphasized the importance of providing humanitarian services and relief to the Palestinians in Gaza during a phone call with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. President al-Sisi highlighted ongoing efforts to maintain calm and prevent further bloodshed, stressing the potential ramifications that could extend beyond Gaza and impact the entire region.

Despite the obstacles encountered, Egypt remains committed to supporting the delivery of aid to Gaza. As the situation evolves, efforts will persist to establish humanitarian corridors and alleviate the growing humanitarian crisis in the region.