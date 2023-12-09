Egypt’s Presidential Election: Assessing President el-Sisi’s Chances for a Third Term

Egypt is once again preparing for a significant event, as President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi seeks to extend his presidency for a third term. However, the circumstances surrounding this election differ greatly from previous ones. As Egyptians get ready to cast their votes on December 10, the nation finds itself in a precarious state.

The Egyptian economy is currently facing severe challenges, with public debt surpassing 88 percent of the country’s GDP in 2022, more than twice the regional average. Inflation has remained consistently high, exceeding 35 percent since June. As household finances shrink, record numbers of Egyptians are seeking additional employment and cutting back on essential spending, including food.

On the political front, President el-Sisi has solidified his hold on power over his nine years in office. Critics, such as the prominent publisher and government critic Hisham Kassem, find themselves imprisoned. In 2019, a constitutional referendum extended the presidential term to six years. Prior to this, numerous websites were forcibly shut down, affecting a wide range of platforms and individuals.

Despite the current circumstances, experts predict that el-Sisi will emerge victorious in the upcoming election. One of the main reasons for this projection is the lack of a clear opponent. Ahmed el-Tantawy, the leftist candidate who seemed to pose a challenge, withdrew his candidacy in October due to alleged intimidation tactics, including phone tapping.

Moreover, the opposition remains fragmented and unable to present a viable alternative to el-Sisi. The idealism of the 2011 revolution was overshadowed by the Muslim Brotherhood’s campaign, resulting in chaos and ultimately paving the way for el-Sisi’s rise to power. For many Egyptians, el-Sisi’s presidency has become an accepted reality.

On the economic front, Egypt continues to face significant difficulties. Even before the regional grain shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, domestic production struggled to meet the demands of the country. As a result, basic subsidized goods became increasingly unaffordable for many citizens. The Egyptian pound has significantly depreciated against the US dollar on the black market, further exacerbating the economic challenges.

Nevertheless, the government has pursued large-scale infrastructure projects, including the construction of a new capital outside Cairo. Financial support from countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, along with loans from the IMF, has helped alleviate some of Egypt’s economic burdens. However, the mounting public debt and the need for debt repayments in the near future may necessitate the implementation of austerity measures.

In terms of regional influence, some analysts argue that Egypt’s standing has declined in recent years. They cite the increasing involvement of other regional powers in conflicts in Sudan and Libya. However, others assert that Egypt remains a key powerbroker and has successfully combated armed groups while playing a vital role in various negotiations.

The fact that multiple nations and global organizations are providing support to Egypt amidst its economic challenges further highlights the country’s strategic influence. Despite being heavily indebted, Egypt receives assistance from various sources, demonstrating the international community’s recognition of the importance of a stable Egypt.

As Egyptians prepare to head to the polls, all indications suggest that President el-Sisi will secure a third term. However, his tenure will undoubtedly face substantial hurdles, given the country’s economic crisis and the complex regional dynamics. Egypt’s path forward will require significant effort and innovative approaches to tackle the existing challenges and ensure a better future for its citizens.

