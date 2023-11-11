The Egyptian Perspective on Gaza Aid and Safe Corridors

Egypt has recently engaged in discussions with the United States and other stakeholders to explore options for providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through its border. However, Egyptian security sources have made it clear that they firmly reject the establishment of safe corridors for refugees fleeing the enclave.

Gaza, a small coastal strip of land sandwiched between Israel and Egypt, has been under blockade since 2007 when Hamas took control. With a population of about 2.3 million, the people of Gaza have endured various hardships due to limited access to resources and restricted movement.

While Egypt acknowledges the need for humanitarian assistance, it has historically curtailed the flow of Gazans into its territory, even during the most intense conflicts. As a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians, Egypt consistently emphasizes the importance of resolving conflicts within their respective borders. This approach aligns with Egypt’s belief that Palestinians can achieve their right to statehood through internal resolutions.

In recent discussions, the United States proposed the concept of safe corridors for civilians from Gaza to ensure their protection amidst the ongoing Israeli assault. However, Egyptian security sources firmly reject this idea, as they aim to uphold the Palestinians’ right to retain their cause and their land.

It is essential to recognize that several Arab states continue to host camps for Palestinian refugees who are descendants of those who fled their homes during Israel’s establishment in 1948. The Palestinians and other Arab states contend that any final peace agreement should include the right of these refugees to return, a proposal that Israel has consistently opposed.

Egypt has been intensifying its efforts to address the situation in Gaza, with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to discuss containment measures. Talks between Egypt, the United States, Qatar, and Turkey have explored the possibility of delivering humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. However, this aid delivery would be contingent upon a geographically limited ceasefire.

The Rafah crossing, currently the main exit point from Gaza not controlled by Israel, has been closed since Tuesday due to Israeli airstrikes. Egypt has repeatedly warned against the displacement of Gaza residents onto Egyptian territory as a result of the Israeli assault.

While Egypt remains committed to opening the Rafah crossing to provide humanitarian aid, food, and medicine, it also highlights the potential consequences of instability and an escalation of the conflict. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry emphasized the need to prevent further hardships and an increase in the number of refugees seeking safety in Europe.

In conclusion, Egypt’s stance on Gaza aid and safe corridors highlights its dedication to finding a comprehensive and internally driven resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While acknowledging the humanitarian needs of Gaza, Egypt believes that any long-term solution should prioritize the Palestinians’ right to statehood and address the issue of Palestinian refugees. Egypt’s efforts to contain the situation and deliver aid through the Rafah crossing demonstrate its commitment to assisting the people of Gaza, but it also highlights the potential consequences of continued instability and conflict escalation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the discussions between Egypt and the United States?

Egypt and the United States are engaged in discussions to explore possibilities for providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Why does Egypt reject the establishment of safe corridors for Gaza refugees?

Egypt rejects the idea of safe corridors to safeguard the Palestinians’ right to maintain their cause and their land. Why has Egypt restricted the flow of Gazans onto its territory?

Even during intense conflicts, Egypt has limited the movement of Gazans into its territory, emphasizing that conflicts should be resolved internally between the parties involved. What is the significance of the Rafah crossing?

The Rafah crossing is the primary exit point from Gaza that is not controlled by Israel. It plays a critical role in facilitating the movement of goods and people. Why has the Rafah crossing been closed?

The Rafah crossing has been closed due to Israeli airstrikes targeting the Palestinian side. What are Egypt’s concerns about the Israeli assault on Gaza?

Egypt expresses concerns about the potential displacement of Gaza residents onto Egyptian territory as a consequence of the ongoing Israeli assault. What is Egypt’s stance on the right of Palestinian refugees to return?

Egypt supports the inclusion of the right of Palestinian refugees to return in any final peace agreement, although this proposal has been consistently rejected by Israel.

Sources: [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com)