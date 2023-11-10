Ancient Whale Fossil Unearthed in Egypt’s Desert

Paleontologists in Egypt have made a groundbreaking discovery, uncovering the remains of a previously unknown whale species that lived over 41 million years ago during a crucial period of transition for these marine creatures. The finding sheds light on the early evolutionary stages of whales, as they migrated from land to sea.

Named “Tutcetus rayanensis” after Egypt’s famous boy king Tutankhamun and the Wadi El-Rayan Protected Area where it was found, this ancient whale measured approximately 2.5 meters in length and weighed around 187 kilograms. Surprisingly, it belongs to the basilosaurids, a group of whales that are considered the oldest known fully aquatic creatures.

Led by Hesham Sallam from the American University in Cairo, the research team expressed their excitement about the discovery, highlighting its significance in documenting the early shift toward aquatic life. Basilosaurids, like Tutcetus, developed fish-like features, including a streamlined body, powerful tail, flippers, and a tail fin. Interestingly, these whales also possessed hind limbs, which were likely used for mating rather than walking.

The University of Southern California’s Erik Seiffert, a co-author of the study published in Communications Biology, emphasized the importance of Egypt’s Western Desert as a prime location for understanding the evolutionary journey of whales. Over the years, the Eocene fossil sites in this region have provided invaluable insights into the ancient whales and their adaptation to a fully aquatic lifestyle.

Fayoum Oasis, situated around 150 kilometers southwest of Cairo, is home to the renowned Valley of the Whales (Wadi al-Hitan), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The area has yielded hundreds of fossil specimens, showcasing some of the earliest known forms of whales. These fossils serve as a testament to the fact that Fayoum was once submerged beneath a tropical sea during the Eocene period, dating back 56 to 34 million years.

(Source: The Times of Israel)