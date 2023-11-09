Egypt Takes Steps to Allow Humanitarian Aid into Gaza

Egypt has made the decision to permit aid trucks to enter Gaza, in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has elicited global outrage and sparked widespread protests in the Middle East. United States President Joe Biden announced that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah Crossing, the only non-Israeli-controlled entry point into Gaza, for the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid.

The aid convoy, consisting of up to 20 trucks, had been waiting at the closed border gate for days. However, the roads near the crossing, which have been damaged by Israeli airstrikes, will need to be repaired before the trucks can pass through. Biden suggested that the repairs could be completed within eight hours on Thursday, allowing for the first aid deliveries on Friday.

Efforts are being made to negotiate the safe passage of humanitarian goods into Gaza as soon as possible. According to UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq, negotiations are ongoing to ensure the timely delivery of aid to the devastated region. However, the initial delivery of aid may not have a significant impact on the dire humanitarian situation faced by Gazan civilians. The World Health Organization has warned that the crisis is worsening, with the lack of clean water emerging as a critical issue. At present, residents of Gaza have access to a mere three liters of clean water per person per day, far below the minimum requirement of 15 liters for drinking, cooking, and basic hygiene.

The opening of the Rafah Crossing, located in Egypt’s north Sinai, follows extensive deliberations between Egypt and the US, despite initial reluctance from Egypt to allow refugees into its territory. Egypt has emphasized the importance of Israel permitting the delivery of aid to Gaza and expressed concerns about the possibility of Israeli airstrikes hitting aid convoys. The agreement to open the crossing for aid was reached during discussions between President el-Sisi and President Biden, with a focus on addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

While Israel has stated that it will not block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza through Egypt, it has made it clear that it will only allow supplies into Gaza from its own territory once Hamas releases all hostages. The challenges of delivering aid quickly are evident, as Israeli airstrikes in Rafah have resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people.

The desperate need for aid in Gaza continues to grow as Palestinians in the region face untenable conditions. Hospitals are overwhelmed and running out of vital supplies, while UN agencies warn that food reserves will be depleted within a week. The closure of Gaza’s only seawater desalination plant further exacerbates the risk of dehydration and waterborne diseases. As Egypt takes steps to facilitate the delivery of aid, the international community must work together to ease the suffering of those affected by the conflict and address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.