Tamil Nadu Corruption Scandal: ED Official Arrested for Taking Bribes

In a shocking turn of events, an officer from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been arrested in Tamil Nadu on charges of corruption. Ankit Tiwari was apprehended in Dindigul for allegedly accepting bribes from a government doctor in exchange for reopening an old assets case. The state vigilance’s FIR states that Tiwari claimed to have been instructed by the PMO to conduct the investigation and that the cash he received was intended for his superiors.

The conversations between Tiwari and Dr. T Suresh Babu, who agreed to pay a substantial amount of Rs 51 lakh, were captured on camera inside Babu’s car. These recordings provide disturbing insights into the alleged corruption involved in this case. Tiwari, who initially demanded Rs 3 crore from Babu, eventually settled on Rs 51 lakh as the agreed-upon amount.

Following his arrest, Tiwari was found in possession of Rs 20 lakh, marking a critical moment in the investigation. This unprecedented highway encounter between Tiwari and Babu led to Tiwari’s remand in judicial custody until December 15. Additionally, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at the ED’s Madurai office, making this a highly unusual event involving a probe into a Union government institution.

It is worth noting that the DVAC’s action occurred at a time when the ED has been investigating prominent leaders within the governing DMK party. Chief Minister MK Stalin has accused the BJP-led Centre of utilizing central agencies to suppress political opponents. The searches at the ED office by the DVAC have uncovered significant evidence, as per a statement released by the latter.

It is vital to highlight that only Tiwari’s office space was searched, according to senior officials at the ED’s Chennai office. The state vigilance agency claims that Tiwari utilized information from corruption cases investigated by the DVAC to exploit and extort money from individuals involved. Interestingly, Babu had previously been investigated by the DVAC in 2018 for alleged disproportionate wealth but was eventually cleared of the charges.

Although this corruption scandal has shocked many, it serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability within government institutions. The actions taken by the DVAC showcase their commitment to upholding the law and exposing any wrongdoing. As the investigation progresses, the truth behind this case will hopefully be uncovered, and justice will prevail.

