ED Names Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Money Laundering Case for the First Time

In a recent development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has included Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s name in a supplementary chargesheet filed against defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari and his associates. Along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and C.C. Thampi are also named in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet alleges that between 2005 and 2008, Thampi purchased 486 acres of land in Faridabad, Vadra purchased 40 acres, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra purchased 5 acres from real estate agent H.L. Pahwa. The ED suspects that these land deals involved significant cash transactions.

Interestingly, all three individuals later sold their land parcels to Pahwa, who in turn sold them to DLF group entities. The ED has been investigating the case and has found connections between Thampi and Vadra. The agency stated that not only do they share a personal bond, but they also have common business interests.

The ED has been probing Vadra, Thampi, and Bhandari for alleged kickbacks received in multiple defence deals, including the purchase of trainer aircraft from Swiss company Pilatus. The agency has traced a money trail of Rs 150 crore and has attached properties worth over Rs 26 crore belonging to Bhandari in India.

It is interesting to note that this is the first time Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s name has appeared in connection with land deals involving other accused individuals. Although Vadra has been facing multiple money laundering investigations, this development adds a new dimension to the case.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Enforcement Directorate?

A: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is a law enforcement agency in India responsible for enforcing economic laws and fighting economic crime.

Q: Who is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra?

A: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is a politician and general secretary of the Indian National Congress party. She is also the daughter of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Robert Vadra is her husband.

Q: What is money laundering?

A: Money laundering refers to the process of making illegally obtained money appear legal by concealing its true origin. It involves a series of transactions that make it difficult to trace the source of the funds.

Sources:

– [Times of India](https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/enforcement-directorate-for-1st-time-names-priyanka-gandhi-vadra-in-chargesheet/articleshow/72264263.cms)