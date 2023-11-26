Ecuador Takes Steps to Combat Drug Trafficking and Violence

Ecuador has recently undertaken significant measures to address the escalating issues of drug trafficking and violence within the country. President Daniel Noboa, who was inaugurated just two days ago, has repealed controversial guidelines that had been established a decade ago. These guidelines had eliminated penalties for individuals found carrying illegal drugs under specific amounts.

The decision by President Noboa to repeal the guidelines is a direct fulfillment of his campaign promise to combat drug trafficking. The consequences of this illegal trade, specifically the trafficking of cocaine, have had a profound impact on the safety and well-being of Ecuadorians. The country has seen a surge in criminal activities such as killings, kidnappings, robberies, and extortion, which have reached unprecedented levels.

According to a statement released by President Noboa’s office, the old guidelines were seen as a catalyst for micro-trafficking and were considered detrimental to Ecuadorian society. The president has now tasked the ministries of interior and public health with the development of coordinated programs aimed at providing information, prevention, and control of narcotic and psychotropic substance consumption. Additionally, treatment and rehabilitation programs will be made available to habitual and problematic occasional users.

The original guidelines were implemented in 2013 during the presidency of Rafael Correa, who argued that illegal drug use should be viewed as a public health concern rather than a criminal offense. The purpose of these guidelines was to differentiate between drug consumption and drug trafficking. Individuals were allowed to carry limited amounts of drugs for personal use, including up to 10 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of cocaine paste, 1 gram of cocaine, 0.10 grams of heroin, and 0.04 grams of amphetamine.

However, the original guidelines faced criticism from the right-wing and conservative sectors of Ecuadorian society since their inception. President Guillermo Lasso, Noboa’s predecessor, had already announced his intention to eliminate these parameters in January 2021, citing concerns about their impact on young people and children. Nevertheless, Lasso’s decision was never effectively implemented.

There is currently uncertainty surrounding the implementation of President Noboa’s repeal of the guidelines. In addition, Ecuador’s Constitutional Court has issued a ruling that mandates judges to differentiate between drug consumers and traffickers when determining appropriate punishments. However, without the specific guidelines in place, it remains uncertain how this distinction will be made moving forward.

President Noboa entered office after defeating Luisa Gonzalez, a mentee of former President Rafael Correa, in a runoff election held on October 15. His term is set to run until May 2025, which is the remaining duration of Lasso’s truncated tenure. During Lasso’s time in office, Ecuador experienced a significant increase in violent deaths, with a record high of 4,600 in 2022, double the number from the previous year.

The surge in violence is closely tied to the trafficking of cocaine from neighboring Colombia and Peru. Various international criminal organizations, such as Mexican, Colombian, and Balkan cartels, have established their presence in Ecuador with the assistance of local criminal gangs.

