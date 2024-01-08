Ecuador’s Notorious Gang Leader ‘Fito’ Disappears, Sparking Manhunt

Ecuador is in the grip of a manhunt as authorities search for the infamous gang leader Adolfo Macías Villamar, also known as “Fito,” who mysteriously vanished from his prison cell. Fito is the leader of Los Choneros, a feared criminal organization linked to violent prison riots. He was being held in a maximum-security wing at a jail in Guayaquil when his absence was noticed by authorities.

Fito is no stranger to controversy and criminal activities. He is suspected of involvement in the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, against whom he had issued death threats. Known for defying authorities, Fito recently released a “narcocorrido” music video glorifying his criminal exploits. The video, recorded partially inside the jail, features Fito’s daughter and praises him as a “man of honor.”

The fact that Fito was able to record the video behind bars suggests a breach of the ban on electronic devices within the prison. It remains unclear whether Fito managed to escape the prison compound or is hiding somewhere within its walls. Police are conducting an intensive search within the La Regional prison in Guayaquil, where Fito was being held.

La Regional jail is situated within a vast prison complex, accommodating five penitentiaries and over 12,000 inmates. Fito has spent a significant portion of his 12-year sentence in La Regional. Although he was briefly transferred to a smaller jail within the compound, the move was revoked following a successful appeal by his lawyer. Fito’s control over Los Choneros within the prison compound is believed to have played a role in the decision.

This is not Fito’s first escape attempt. In 2013, he and 17 other inmates broke out of another prison within the compound, fleeing on boats along the river Daule. However, Fito was apprehended four months later at his mother’s residence in the city of Manta. Since then, he has been in custody and assumed control of Los Choneros following the killing of Jorge Luis Zambrano in December 2020.

Los Choneros is notorious for its involvement in drug trafficking and extortion, with ties to Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel. The gang, named after its stronghold in the town of Chone, poses a significant threat to public safety in Ecuador.

As authorities intensify their search for Fito, the nation is bracing itself for potential repercussions. The escape of such a high-profile gang leader could have far-reaching consequences, and the manhunt will likely continue until he is located and brought back into custody.

FAQs:

Q: What is Los Choneros gang?

A: Los Choneros is a powerful criminal organization based in Ecuador, primarily known for engaging in drug trafficking and extortion. They have established connections with Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel.

Q: Who is Adolfo Macías Villamar?

A: Adolfo Macías Villamar, commonly known as “Fito,” is the leader of Los Choneros. He is a notorious criminal figure, suspected of involvement in various criminal activities, including the assassination of a presidential candidate.

Q: What is a “narcocorrido”?

A: A “narcocorrido” is a genre of music that glorifies the lifestyle and exploits of drug cartels and their members. It often romanticizes violence and criminal activities.

Q: How did Fito escape in the past?

A: In 2013, Fito and a group of inmates broke out of a prison within the same complex where he was held. They fled on boats along the river Daule and evaded capture for several months.

Sources:

– BBC