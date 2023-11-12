The Rising Trend of “Narco-Zoos” and the Price Paid by Wildlife

In recent years, Ecuador has witnessed the emergence of a disturbing trend among the country’s drug lords – the construction of private, illegal zoos known as “narco-zoos.” These zoos serve as status symbols, reminiscent of the extravagant displays once favored by notorious Colombian cocaine baron Pablo Escobar. However, while these zoos may be seen as symbols of power and wealth, the animals involved pay a heavy price.

The cruel reality of this phenomenon was exposed when a pair of jaguars were discovered in a cage on a ranch allegedly owned by Wilder Sanchez Farfan, also known as “Gato” (The Cat), a suspected drug lord associated with Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation cartel and wanted in the United States. Alongside the jaguars, authorities also found parrots, parakeets, and other exotic birds believed to have been imported from China and South Korea.

The rise of narco-zoos in Ecuador corresponds with the growth of the underground drug industry in the country. According to Darwin Robles, head of the police’s Environmental Protection Unit (UPMA), where drug trafficking exists, so does wildlife trafficking. The purpose behind these zoos is to showcase power, purchasing capacity, and economic influence. Ecuador, known for its incredible biodiversity and located between major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, has transitioned from being a mere transit point to becoming a hub for drug trafficking, leading to a surge in violent crime.

Law enforcement authorities have made efforts to rescue the animals found in these narco-zoos. However, in many cases, it has been impossible to return them to their natural habitats. Animals such as turtles, snakes, furs, and even animal heads have been discovered on the properties of other drug kingpins. Possessing exotic animals has become a status symbol within organized crime networks, as it signifies an individual’s rank and prestige. Owning a jaguar, for instance, holds greater prestige than owning a common spotted cat. Similar to luxury properties, cars, and jewelry, these animals are seen as symbols of wealth and social standing.

Unfortunately, the consequences extend beyond the treatment of these animals. The negative impact of narco-zoos on the environment also raises concerns. Following the death of Pablo Escobar, his private collection of animals, including flamingos, giraffes, zebras, and kangaroos, were transferred to zoos. However, a population of hippos that had been part of Escobar’s collection was left unattended and has since greatly multiplied, creating ecological challenges for the region. Ecuador now faces the risk of drug lords leaving a similarly destructive footprint on the environment.

Efforts are being made to combat wildlife trafficking and support the victims of this illicit trade. The Tueri wildlife hospital in Quito provides medical care and rehabilitation for animals that have fallen victim to trafficking. Wild cats, monkeys, porcupines, parrots, and owls are among the animals treated at the hospital. Tragically, only one in five animals recover sufficiently to be reintroduced into their natural habitats.

In conclusion, the rise of narco-zoos in Ecuador represents a disturbing trend driven by the underground drug industry. While these zoos may be seen as symbols of power and prestige, the animals involved suffer greatly. From jaguars to exotic birds, they are subjected to captivity and often unable to return to their natural homes. The impact on the environment and local ecosystems is also a cause for concern. Efforts to combat wildlife trafficking and provide care for its victims are crucial in protecting Ecuador’s unique biodiversity and ensuring a sustainable future.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

1. What are narco-zoos?

Narco-zoos are private, illegal zoos constructed by drug lords as status symbols.

2. Why do drug lords build narco-zoos?

Drug lords build narco-zoos to showcase their power, wealth, and social standing within organized crime networks.

3. What animals are typically found in narco-zoos?

Animals such as jaguars, exotic birds, turtles, snakes, and other rare and endangered species are often found in narco-zoos.

4. What are the consequences of narco-zoos?

The consequences of narco-zoos extend beyond the mistreatment of animals. They can have a negative impact on the environment and local ecosystems.

5. What is being done to address wildlife trafficking and support the victims?

Efforts are being made to combat wildlife trafficking, with initiatives such as wildlife hospitals providing medical care and rehabilitation for animals that have fallen victim to trafficking. However, more needs to be done to address this issue effectively.

Sources:

– Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) – [URL]

– CBS News – [URL]