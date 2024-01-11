Guayaquil, once a bustling port city of Ecuador, has been plunged into a state of chaos and violence. This unprecedented wave of criminal activity has left the city resembling a ghost town as residents barricade themselves indoors, leaving the streets eerily quiet and empty. The recent surge in arson attacks, car bombings, shootings, and prison riots has claimed multiple lives, prompting Ecuador’s newly elected president to declare a state of war.

Amidst this atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, essential services have come to a grinding halt. Waste collectors, schools, universities, and government offices have suspended their operations, leaving street corners littered with heaps of rubbish. The usually congested roads are now devoid of traffic, with those who do venture out driving at high speed to minimize their vulnerability. Shops and businesses remain closed, even outside the imposed curfew hours.

The once vibrant city has been transformed into a desert, devoid of its usual hustle and bustle. José Luis Calderón, a local television journalist who was held hostage live on air during a brazen attack, expressed the prevailing sentiment when he described Guayaquil as a desert. This sentiment is echoed by the city’s deserted streets after dark, with hardly a soul to be seen.

The epicenter of the violence lies in La Regional, a high-security prison on the outskirts of Guayaquil. It was here that José Adolfo Macías Villamar, the leader of Los Choneros, a powerful gang connected to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, was being held. Macías vanished from his cell, setting off a chain of events that unleashed a horrifying wave of bloodshed and chaos. Prison guards were taken hostage, and stomach-churning videos of their murders circulated on social media.

As security forces strive to regain control of the streets and prisons, Ecuador’s president, Daniel Noboa, has declared a state of “internal armed conflict.” The government alleges that the gangs responsible for this violence have links to Mexican drug cartels. With reports of 178 guards and workers still being held hostage, the situation remains precarious.

Despite these challenges, Ecuadorian authorities are determined to fight back and restore normalcy. The navy spokesperson, Marcelo Gutiérrez, has vowed unwavering commitment to the protection of citizens and the defense of the population. Gutiérrez’s words offer a glimmer of hope in the midst of the chaos that has engulfed Guayaquil.

While official statements claim that the situation is gradually being brought under control, there is little evidence of increased security forces on the streets. The effects of this violence reverberate throughout the city, and residents remain on edge, uncertain of what each day may bring.

As Ecuador grapples with this unprecedented crisis, questions arise concerning the long-term consequences of President Noboa’s hardline approach. Human rights experts and security analysts fear that a widespread crackdown may result in even more violence and carnage. The president’s determination to neutralize the terrorist gangs that plague the country raises concerns about potential collateral damage.

As Ecuadorians unite in the face of this crisis, the need for national cohesion and support for their young and determined president becomes paramount. The country is at a breaking point, desperately in need of rescue. It is a critical juncture, requiring a united effort from all segments of society to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

