Ecuador’s Presidential Election: A Turning Point for a Troubled Nation

Ecuadorians are casting their votes today to elect a new president in a crucial election that is seen as a pivotal moment for a nation grappling with a wave of violence and economic hardships. The campaign leading up to the election has been marred by bloodshed, reflecting the pressing need for change and stability.

Crime rates have skyrocketed in recent years, with drug gangs being the primary culprits. The current government attributes the sharp increase in crime to the influence of these criminal organizations. Additionally, the struggling economy has caused a rise in unemployment and forced many Ecuadorians to migrate in search of better opportunities.

The tragic murder of anti-corruption candidate Fernando Villavicencio on August 9th has brought the issue of security to the forefront of the election. Villavicencio, a former investigative journalist and lawmaker, was gunned down during a campaign event. Although the police have apprehended six suspects linked to criminal gangs, the violence has not been limited to Villavicencio alone, as other candidates have also reported attacks against them.

As Ecuadorians head to the polls, they are hoping for a leader who will address the urgent security concerns and work towards revitalizing the economy. Luisa Gonzalez, a protege of former president Rafael Correa, has emerged as a leading candidate with approximately 30% of the voting intention. She has proposed freeing up $2.5 billion from international reserves to bolster the economy and reintroducing social programs implemented during Correa’s tenure.

Otto Sonnenholzner, a pro-market candidate, has adopted a tougher stance on crime since Villavicencio’s murder, vowing to shoot criminals who use violence under his government. Jan Topic, the law and order candidate and a former member of the French Foreign Legion, has pledged to prioritize security issues. Daniel Noboa, the son of a prominent businessman, has focused his campaign on job creation.

Yaku Perez, an environmentalist Indigenous candidate, has taken a different approach by promising to review mining concessions that fail to comply with environmental and social regulations. He also plans to seek leniency from creditors to alleviate the country’s economic burden.

“The new president must offer concrete actions, not empty words,” says Menaly Luge, an 18-year-old university student supporting Villavicencio’s Construye party. “Our country is going through an economic crisis and rampant crime. We need more opportunities for young people, so we don’t have to migrate.”

Other candidates, such as Christian Zurita, a replacement for Villavicencio, have proposed equipping the police better and implementing intelligence protocols to combat crime. They intend to leverage international loans to strengthen social programs.

The presidential ballots, printed before Villavicencio’s tragic murder, will still contain his name and photo. Alongside the presidential election, two environmental referendums are also taking place—one aimed at blocking mining in a forest near Quito, the capital, and another concerning the development of an oil block in the Amazon.

With 13 million eligible voters, the election carries immense importance for the future direction of Ecuador. Polls will close at 5 pm (2200 GMT), and initial results are expected a few hours later. To win in the first round, a candidate must secure 50% of the vote or 40% if they are at least 10 points ahead of their closest competitor. Otherwise, a second round of voting will take place on October 15th.

