Ecuadorian Referendum Rejects Oil Drilling, Protecting the Amazon’s Precious Biodiversity

In a momentous decision, Ecuadorians have voted against the proposition of drilling for oil in the Amazon’s protected area. This vote effectively ends the operations of the state oil company in a region brimming with biodiversity and housing two uncontacted tribes, the Tagaeri and Taromenani. The Yasuni National Park, which spans more than 1 million hectares, was proclaimed a world biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 1989.

Dense and magnificent, Yasuni National Park boasts an incredible richness of wildlife. It is a sanctuary for 610 species of birds, 139 species of amphibians, and 121 species of reptiles. Among these species, there are at least three that are found nowhere else in the world. This unique ecosystem is a treasure worth protecting.

With the count of over 90% of the ballots completed as of early Monday, it is clear that around six out of ten Ecuadorians have decisively rejected the idea of allowing oil exploration in Block 43, located within Yasuni. This outcome has dealt a significant blow to President Guillermo Lasso, who had advocated for oil drilling under the premise that it is a vital contributor to the country’s economy.

The verdict of the Ecuadorian people holds implications not only for environmental conservation but also for the future of the country. State oil company Petroecuador will now have to initiate the process of dismantling its operations within the coming months, respecting the will of the people.

The referendum took place concurrently with the country’s presidential election, which will now proceed to a runoff between the leftist candidate, Luisa González, and the right-wing contender, Daniel Noboa. Ecuador currently faces political turmoil after the tragic assassination of one of the candidates, Fernando Villavicencio.

