New Developments Unfold After Prison Escape in Ecuador

At least four police officers have been abducted, while explosions have been witnessed in various cities across Ecuador following the escape of Jose Adolfo Macias, the leader of the notorious Los Choneros criminal organization. The prison break occurred on Sunday in Guayaquil, leading to the disappearance of Macias, who is considered the country’s “most-wanted prisoner.”

Prosecutors’ office in Ecuador has charged two corrections officers in connection with Macias’ escape. The incident has created a flurry of activities, including the abduction of three police officers from a station in Machala and another officer taken in Quito, the capital city. In Quito, a pedestrian bridge was targeted in an explosion that fortunately caused no harm. Authorities have expressed their determination to locate the kidnapped officers and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Following the escape, President Daniel Noboa has declared a national state of emergency, granting authorities the power to suspend certain rights and mobilize the military, particularly in prisons. Noboa, in a message on Instagram, vowed to restore peace to all Ecuadorians and confront the issue of crime within the penitentiary system. Additionally, the Ecuadorian prison authority reported that some guards have been taken hostage in five different prisons across the country.

Jose Adolfo Macias, known by his alias “Fito,” was serving a lengthy sentence for crimes such as drug trafficking and murder. Macias and his criminal organization, Los Choneros, have been notorious for their involvement in extortion, murder, and drug trafficking in Ecuador. Previously, Fernando Villavicencio, an Ecuadorian presidential candidate, had accused Macias and Los Choneros of threatening him and his campaign team before he was assassinated.

These recent events serve as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by Ecuador in their fight against organized crime. Extortion, drug trafficking, and violence continue to persist, impacting the lives of citizens and posing a threat to the country’s security. It is crucial for the authorities to work diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of their fellow officers and the public.

