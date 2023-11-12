New Article: Ecuador Demands Action as Colombian Gang Members Arrested for Assassination

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Authorities have confirmed that the suspects are Colombian nationals and members of organized criminal groups. The killing of Villavicencio, an anti-corruption campaigner, occurred during a campaign rally in the capital city of Quito. The assassination has raised concerns about the escalating levels of violence in Ecuador.

Ecuador’s Interior Minister Juan Zapata stated in a news conference that the suspects were found with various weapons and stolen vehicles. Overnight raids led to the discovery of a rifle, a machine gun, pistols, grenades, ammunition, motorcycles, and a stolen vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects.

In response to the assassination, Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso has requested assistance from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and announced a state of emergency for 60 days. The armed forces have been mobilized across the country, and three days of national mourning have been declared.

The violence in Ecuador has drawn international condemnation, including from the United Nations, the United States, and the European Union. The former vice president of Ecuador and current presidential candidate Otto Sonnenholzner emphasized the need for concrete government action to address the deteriorating security crisis. He described the level of violence as unprecedented and out of control.

Ecuador, once known for its relative peace, is now grappling with a security crisis fueled by drug trafficking and turf wars among criminal organizations. The Pacific coast of Ecuador has seen an increase in violence as criminal groups compete for control of narcotics, mainly cocaine. Additionally, the country has faced challenges in maintaining control over its overcrowded prisons, which have become hotbeds of criminal activity.

Sonnenholzner raised concerns about the influence of drug dealers and traffickers on various institutions, including the judiciary, the police, and local governments. He revealed that Villavicencio had received threats from organized crime groups two weeks prior to the assassination but had not been adequately protected.

The tragedy has sparked a debate on gun control, with Sonnenholzner pointing out that criminals in Ecuador now possess relatively new and powerful firearms. He emphasized the urgent need for government action in addressing this issue and ensuring the safety of the citizens.

As Ecuador prepares for its presidential election on August 20, the country faces the challenge of restoring peace and security amidst growing violence. The arrest of the Colombian suspects serves as a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio.

