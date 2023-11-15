Ecuadorian Government Announces Release of Hostage Guards and Police Officers

Ecuadorian authorities have confirmed the release of 50 guards and seven police officers who were taken hostage by criminal groups in the country. These individuals had been held captive for over a day, in response to the government’s efforts to regain control of several correctional facilities. The National Service for Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty, which oversees the country’s corrections system, stated that the 57 law enforcement officers are now safe, although no specific details about their release were provided.

This incident follows a series of attacks carried out by criminal gangs across Ecuador. Early on Friday, explosives were used to damage a bridge, without causing any injuries. Government officials believe that these acts of violence are a response to their actions to reestablish control over prisons, including relocating inmates and seizing weapons.

In the span of 48 hours, there have been four car bombs and three explosive devices reported in different parts of the country. The most recent explosion involved dynamite and occurred on a bridge in the coastal province of El Oro. Another explosion with a domestic gas tank attached to dynamite occurred under a bridge in Napo province, which is situated in Ecuador’s portion of the Amazon rainforest.

The governor of Azuay province, Consuelo Orellana, announced that 44 hostages at a prison in Cuenca had been released, with all 57 eventually being freed. Security analyst Daniel Pontón describes these attacks as a “systematic and clearly planned” assault that highlights the state’s inability to prevent violence. Pontón suggests that the goal behind these strikes is to instill fear in the population and influence the upcoming presidential elections in Ecuador.

The recent string of explosions began with a car bomb in Quito, the capital, near the former location of the corrections system’s office. Following this, two more car bombs detonated in El Oro province. Another vehicle exploded outside the current offices of the corrections system in Quito, and a separate explosive device went off in Cuenca.

The authorities have made arrests in connection with these incidents. Six suspects are being held in custody for their alleged involvement in the capital blasts, while four individuals were arrested in Napo province with blocks of dynamite already prepared for an explosive device. It is believed that these acts of violence are tied to ongoing territorial disputes between local gangs and cartels from Mexico and Colombia.

The government in Ecuador has been struggling to control the rise of organized crime and violence within its prison system. Over 400 inmates have lost their lives since 2021 due to clashes between rival gangs. The recent assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, known for his strong stance against organized crime and corruption, further highlights the country’s security challenges.

