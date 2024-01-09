Ecuador Prisoners Launch Uprising Following Drug Lord’s Escape

Ecuador is facing a major security crisis as prisoners in multiple jails have initiated riots and taken prison guards hostage. The inmates have threatened to harm the guards unless the government refrains from deploying soldiers to regain control of the penitentiaries. The unrest was triggered by the escape of a notorious gang leader known as Fito.

Fito, or Adolfo Macías Villamar, was discovered missing from his cell at La Regional jail on Sunday morning. Despite an extensive search, authorities have been unable to locate him. It is suspected that Fito received a tip-off that he was about to be transferred to another facility, enabling him to flee just hours before his scheduled move. Two prison guards have been detained on suspicion of aiding in his escape.

Fito is the leader of the powerful Los Choneros gang, responsible for numerous violent prison clashes and riots over the years. The gang’s influence extends beyond prison walls, as its members engage in activities such as contract killings, extortion, and drug trafficking throughout Ecuador. Furthermore, Los Choneros has established an alliance with Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa drug cartel, which smuggles cocaine through Ecuador’s port cities to the United States and Europe.

This escape is a significant blow to President Daniel Noboa’s government, which has been struggling to maintain stability since the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Villavicencio had reported receiving death threats from Fito shortly before he was killed. As a result of the escalating violence following Fito’s escape, President Noboa declared a two-month state of emergency and implemented a nightly curfew in an attempt to restore order.

The situation has further deteriorated with reports of additional abductions of police officers and explosions in various cities. Desperate demands, calling for an end to prison transfers, have been distributed near the explosion sites. The government is now conducting a search operation to locate the missing officers and restore calm to the affected areas.

The ongoing crisis highlights the deep-rooted challenges faced by Ecuador in tackling organized crime and maintaining control within its prison system. The government’s response and ability to address these issues will be crucial in restoring stability and safeguarding public safety.

