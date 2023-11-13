New Title: Ecuador Presidential Candidate Assassinated at Campaign Event; A Nation’s Cry for Justice

A tragic incident unfolded at a political rally in Ecuador as presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was ruthlessly assassinated. The news, confirmed by President Guillermo Lasso on social media, sent shockwaves throughout the nation. The heinous act took place at a Movimiento Construye political rally, held at a school north of the capital city, Quito.

Villavicencio, a prominent figure in Ecuadorian politics and a former legislator in the country’s National Assembly, was shot dead just ten days before the first round of the presidential election scheduled for August 20. Campaign team members, Cristian Zurita and Rodrigo Figueroa, conveyed the devastating news to CNN.

The Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into the assassination. It was revealed that the suspected gunman died in police custody during an exchange of fire with security personnel. Authorities apprehended the suspect and transferred him to the Judicial Unit in Quito, where he tragically lost his life.

This horrifying incident resulted in nine people sustaining injuries, including a candidate for the assembly and two police officers. The Attorney General’s office has expressed its determination to bring those responsible to justice.

Footage circulating on social media captured the moment Villavicencio was shot. In the video, he can be seen walking towards a vehicle, surrounded by police officers and a crowd of onlookers. As he enters the backseat of the vehicle, a barrage of gunshots rings out, causing panic and forcing people, including his security detail, to seek cover.

President Lasso, deeply saddened and outraged by Villavicencio’s killing, expressed his condolences to the candidate’s wife and daughters. He vowed that this crime would not go unpunished and called for an urgent meeting of his security cabinet to address the situation. Lasso emphasized that organized crime would face the full weight of the law.

The assassination of Fernando Villavicencio raises concerns about the growing violence in Ecuador. The nation is currently grappling with a worsening security crisis, characterized by escalating criminal activities fueled by drug trafficking. This crisis has led to a surge in violent incidents and an alarming rise in homicide rates.

Although Ecuador has no history of producing cocaine or its main ingredient, coca, it is situated between Peru and Colombia, the two largest narcotics production hotspots in the world. As a result, the country has become an integral part of the lucrative cocaine trafficking routes from South America to North America and Europe.

Criminal organizations engaged in drug trafficking are locked in a bitter turf war in Ecuador, particularly on the country’s Pacific coast. This battle for control has intensified violence, posing significant challenges to law enforcement agencies. Complicating matters further, Ecuadorian prisons have fallen prey to criminal gangs, who operate with impunity from behind bars.

In recent years, hundreds of inmates have lost their lives in brutal prison riots between rival gangs, highlighting the dire situation within the penal system. This prevailing violence, coupled with economic insecurity, has prompted an increasing number of Ecuadorians to leave the country, embarking on treacherous journeys through the Darien Gap, with hopes of finding a better life elsewhere.

In light of these disturbing developments, all candidates participating in the Ecuadorian presidential election have pledged to address the rising violence and restore law and order. However, the assassination of Villavicencio serves as a tragic reminder that urgent action is needed to bring about meaningful change and ensure the safety and security of the Ecuadorian people.

