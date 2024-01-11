The Brave Stance of Ecuador’s President Against Criminal Gangs

Ecuadorian President, Daniel Noboa, has taken a bold and resolute approach in combating the rise of armed gangs in the country, calling on them to confront the military instead of targeting civilians. In response to the recent surge in gang violence, President Noboa declared a state of emergency, mobilizing the armed forces to tackle the criminal groups head-on.

The violence reached a chilling climax when armed men stormed a TV station during a live broadcast, threatening the staff. This brazen act of intimidation was part of a wave of criminal activities that included explosive attacks, vehicle burnings, and the abduction of police officers. Prison guards and employees also found themselves taken hostage by inmates.

President Noboa, in a radio interview, urged the gangs to show courage and face the soldiers rather than the defenseless civilians. Despite being in power for just two months, the 36-year-old president has demonstrated unwavering determination to address this menace. He vowed to be tough on both the gangs themselves and any judges or prosecutors who supported them.

The escalation of attacks was triggered by an attempt to transfer a notorious gang leader, known as “Fito,” to a more secure prison. However, the planned move backfired when police found his cell empty. This led to riots in other prisons, during which another gang leader, Fabricio Colón Pico, managed to escape. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend both fugitives, with rewards offered for information leading to their capture, as well as for 17 other gang leaders.

Ecuador, once regarded as a relatively safe country compared to its regional counterparts, has witnessed a sharp increase in its murder rate in recent years, largely driven by criminal gangs involved in drug trafficking. President Noboa responded to this alarming trend by designating 22 of these groups as “terrorist gangs” and declaring an “internal armed conflict.” Ecuador’s Congress unanimously approved the measure, granting soldiers the authority to patrol the streets and conduct searches for weapons and suspects.

The port city of Guayaquil bears the brunt of the recent violence, leaving its residents bewildered and seeking answers. A journalist who experienced the harrowing attack on the TC television studios shared her encounter with armed gunmen and how they demanded a live announcement that undermined the government’s authority. However, the motives of the gang members remained unclear.

While the challenges persist, the Ecuadorian government, under President Noboa’s leadership, remains resolute in its determination to restore peace and security. The fight against criminal gangs has become a defining moment for the nation, emphasizing the need for swift and decisive action to protect its citizens.

FAQ:

Q: How has President Noboa responded to the rise of armed gangs?

A: President Noboa has declared a state of emergency and deployed the military to confront the criminal groups directly.

Q: What triggered the recent wave of attacks?

A: The violence began with an attempted transfer of a notorious gang leader, which resulted in their escape and subsequent riots in prisons.

Q: How has Ecuador’s murder rate changed in recent years?

A: The murder rate in Ecuador has quadrupled between 2018 and 2022, largely due to the increasing power of criminal gangs involved in drug trafficking.

Q: How has the government classified these gangs?

A: The government has designated 22 of these gangs as “terrorist gangs” and declared an “internal armed conflict.”

Q: What measures has Ecuador’s Congress approved to combat the gangs?

A: Ecuador’s Congress has authorized the deployment of soldiers to patrol the streets, conduct searches, and seize weapons and suspects.