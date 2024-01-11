New Article:

Ecuador’s Battle Against Criminal Gangs: A Fight for Safety and Stability

City streets remain eerily quiet as Ecuador grapples with a surge in violence orchestrated by criminal gangs. The recent events, including the hostage-taking of over 130 prison guards and staff, along with the momentary capture of a TV station during a live broadcast, have prompted Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa to declare that the country is now “at war” with these gangs.

The current wave of violence stems from the escape of Adolfo Macias, the leader of the notorious Los Choneros gang, from prison over the weekend. In response, President Noboa proclaimed a state of emergency, which further escalated tensions and sparked acts of aggression by criminal groups.

President Noboa, in an interview with radio station Canela Radio, emphasized that Ecuador cannot back down in the face of these acts of terrorism. Describing the situation as a war, he vowed to neutralize the criminal organizations responsible for the chaos. Consequently, he officially labeled 22 gangs as “terrorist” organizations, declaring them as legitimate military targets.

The government attributes the rise in violence to President Noboa’s plan to construct new high-security prisons for gang leaders. This move has drawn strong opposition, which the government believes is fueling the ongoing unrest. To address concerns and increase transparency, President Noboa has announced that the design for two new facilities will be unveiled to the public.

The crisis has led to riots in multiple prisons, with a total of 125 guards and 14 administrative staff members being held hostage, according to the SNAI prisons agency. However, 11 individuals were released on Tuesday, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the turmoil.

One particularly alarming incident occurred in Guayaquil, where attackers wearing masks stormed a state-owned TV station, briefly taking journalists and staff members hostage while the incident unfolded on live television. The attackers even kidnapped police officers, forcing one of them to read a statement directly to President Noboa under the threat of a gun. In the statement, the officer conveyed the attackers’ declaration that police, civilians, and soldiers are considered “spoils of war,” with an ominous warning that those found on the streets past 11 pm would face execution.

In response to the escalating violence, Ecuadorian authorities have made 70 arrests since Monday, targeting individuals involved in the recent unrest, including those responsible for the TV station takeover. Meanwhile, world leaders and international organizations have condemned the situation, recognizing the severity of the threat to Ecuador’s democracy and the rule of law.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described the increasing gang activity as a direct assault on democracy and the principles of justice. Brian Nichols, the top United States diplomat for Latin America, expressed extreme concern and assured close cooperation with President Noboa’s administration. France and Russia have also cautioned their citizens against traveling to Ecuador, recognizing the current environment of instability.

As Ecuador continues to face this challenging battle against criminal gangs, President Noboa and his government are steadfast in their commitment to restoring safety and stability to their country. The efforts to rescue the hostages and apprehend the perpetrators remain a top priority in their mission to protect the well-being of their citizens.

FAQ:

1. What led to the increase in violence in Ecuador?

The surge in violence in Ecuador can be attributed to the escape of Adolfo Macias, the leader of the Los Choneros gang, from prison. This prompted President Noboa to declare a state of emergency, further intensifying tensions with criminal gangs.

2. How is the government responding to the crisis?

President Noboa has labeled 22 gangs as “terrorist” organizations, making them official military targets. Security forces have been deployed to neutralize these criminal organizations and efforts are underway to rescue the hostages held by these gangs.

3. What measures are being taken to address concerns over new high-security prisons?

To address concerns and ensure transparency, President Noboa has announced that the design for two new high-security prisons will be revealed to the public. The government aims to demonstrate its commitment to providing a secure environment while incarcerating gang leaders.

4. How has the international community responded?

World leaders and international bodies have condemned the violence in Ecuador, recognizing it as a direct attack on the country’s democracy and the rule of law. The European Union, the United States, France, and Russia have expressed concern and have advised their citizens against traveling to Ecuador at this time.