Breaking Down Your FT.com Trial: What You Need to Know

So, you’re ready to take advantage of your trial on FT.com, but you have some questions. We’re here to help. In this article, we’ll provide you with all the information you need to make the most of your trial and understand what happens at the end. Let’s dive in!

What is included in my trial?

During your trial period, you will have full digital access to FT.com, including all the features and content available in our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. This means you’ll get access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. With Premium Digital, you’ll also enjoy our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters with original, in-depth reporting on key business themes.

What happens at the end of my trial?

At the end of your trial, if you do nothing, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan grants you complete access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, we understand that cost savings are important to our readers, so you can change your plan at any time online. If you prefer to save 20% and continue with your premium access, you can opt to pay annually at the end of the trial period. Alternatively, you can choose to downgrade to our Standard Digital package, which still offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills many users’ needs.

When can I cancel?

We believe in providing flexibility, so you have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into your account, go to the “Settings & Account” section, and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Even if you decide to cancel, you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period, so you won’t miss out on any content.

What forms of payment can I use?

We offer a variety of payment options to suit your preferences. You can use credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal to make your payment securely.

That’s all you need to know to make the most of your FT.com trial. We hope you enjoy your digital access and find value in the content we provide. Should you have any further questions, feel free to reach out to our customer support team. Happy reading!

