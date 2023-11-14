Ecuador Elections: Leftist Candidate Takes Lead, Run-Off Imminent

Ecuador’s presidential election is heading towards a run-off vote in October, with leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez in the lead against business scion Daniel Noboa. The latest partial results show Gonzalez securing 33 percent support, while Noboa surprises with 24 percent, securing second place. The current government’s blame on drug gangs for the rise in crime and the struggling economy causing unemployment and migration were key concerns among voters.

Although the final results are yet to be announced, it is expected that no candidate has reached the threshold to win outright. Therefore, a second round of voting will take place on October 15. The election was peaceful, despite the ongoing issues of insecurity, drug-related violence, and corruption in the country.

With eight candidates running for office, the political landscape remains dynamic, with the assassination of anticorruption candidate Fernando Villavicencio adding further tension. Christian Zurita, investigative journalist and Villavicencio’s replacement, secured third place with 16 percent of the vote.

The unexpected performance of businessman Daniel Noboa, who is the son of prominent banana businessman Alvaro Noboa, has surprised many. Noboa’s appeal to young and disenfranchised voters who are unhappy with the current political system seems to have played a significant role in his success.

Luisa Gonzalez, a protege of former President Rafael Correa, sees herself as a defender of Correa’s socialist legacy. Despite not achieving the expected margin of victory, she remains determined and has hailed her “triumph” in the first round. Gonzalez has vowed to revive Correa’s social programs and has stated that if elected, Correa will serve as a close advisor.

The run-off between Gonzalez and Noboa poses a challenge for Gonzalez and her left-wing party. However, it is expected that many of the candidates who did not advance to the second round will throw their support behind Noboa.

As Ecuador prepares for the upcoming run-off election, issues of crime and security, as well as the struggling economy, remain central concerns for voters. The country’s fight against drug cartels and the decision to halt drilling for oil in an Amazon reserve that is home to uncontacted Indigenous populations are additional factors shaping the political landscape.

