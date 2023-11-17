The Future of Ecuador’s Elections: A Shift in Policies and Leadership

Ecuador is on the verge of a significant shift in its political landscape as the country heads to a runoff in its presidential elections. No candidate was able to secure the necessary support to win outright, leading to a two-candidate matchup in the upcoming runoffs scheduled for October 15. This election holds immense importance for Ecuador, which is currently grappling with drug-related violence and economic challenges, similar to other countries in Latin America.

The election process itself has been marred by the shocking assassination of anti-corruption candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was a prominent voice against corruption and rising drug violence. The aftermath of his death has raised concerns about organized crime’s influence in Ecuadorian politics.

The two candidates who will compete in the runoff are Luisa González, a leftist candidate, and Daniel Noboa, a center-right candidate and member of one of the country’s wealthiest families. The outcome of this election will have a profound impact on Ecuador’s approach to security policy and the economy.

What is at Stake in Ecuador’s Elections?

The results of the runoffs could potentially shift Ecuador’s political landscape back to the left, following a trend observed in other parts of Latin America. González, if elected, aims to expand health care and education social programs, similar to leaders in neighboring countries such as Colombia, Peru, and Chile. This approach seeks to address economic frustrations exacerbated by the pandemic. Her victory would contribute to the region’s resurgence of left-leaning governments that challenge the previous status quo.

Gonzalez’s progress in the race coincides with Guatemala’s election of anti-corruption candidate Bernardo Arévalo, emphasizing a growing momentum for progressive leaders in the region.

What are González and Noboa Campaigning on?

As the candidates continue their campaign until mid-October, they have presented differing visions for Ecuador’s future.

González aims to continue the legacy of former President Rafael Correa, focusing on strong social spending and combating poverty. She plans to resurrect some of the social programs established by Correa using reserves amounting to $2.5 billion. However, her socially conservative stance and opposition to abortion have garnered attention.

Addressing the surge in drug violence and corruption within law enforcement are significant aspects of González’s campaign. She also seeks to realign Ecuador geopolitically, bringing the country closer to the United States’ challengers, such as China, Russia, and Iran. González’s affiliation with Correa, who has faced corruption charges, has led to discussions about her potential presidency.

Noboa, on the other hand, emphasizes his business background and aligns himself with center-right ideologies. He supports tax incentives for companies to invest in Ecuador and focuses on employment problems. Additionally, he advocates for stronger measures against crime, including increased military presence along borders with Colombia and Peru, major cocaine producers.

This runoff represents a clash of two contrasting approaches for Ecuador’s future. Whether the country will veer towards more expansive social policies or prioritize private investment will be determined by the election’s outcome.

