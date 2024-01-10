Ecuador’s Battle Against Drug Gangs: New Decree Sees Them as Terrorist Threats

Ecuador, once known for its relative peace and tranquility, is facing a grave challenge as drug gangs wreak havoc across the nation. The recent escape of Adolfo Macías, one of the country’s most notorious gang leaders and drug lords, from prison has sent shockwaves throughout the country. In response to the escalating violence, President Daniel Noboa has taken decisive action by issuing a revised decree designating 20 drug gangs as terrorist groups.

President Noboa’s decree not only identifies these gangs as terrorist threats but also authorizes the military to take action to “neutralize” them, all while adhering to the principles of international humanitarian law. This bold move highlights the gravity of the situation and underscores the government’s commitment to restoring peace and security.

The recent wave of attacks in both prisons and public spaces has left the nation reeling. In an unprecedented act of violence, masked men stormed a live television broadcast, brandishing weapons and explosives. This brazen attack, which unfolded before viewers’ eyes for over 15 minutes, prompted President Noboa to revise his initial decree and acknowledge the existence of an “internal armed conflict.”

Authorities have swiftly apprehended all 13 of the intruders, and they now face charges of terrorism, which carries a maximum penalty of 13 years in prison. However, Adolfo Macías, the escaped gang leader who triggered this chain of events, remains at large, adding an air of uncertainty to the already volatile situation.

Ecuador’s battle against drug gangs is not a standalone issue; it represents a larger trend of rising violence in recent years. President Noboa, who assumed office in November, has made it his mission to combat drug trade-related violence and restore peace to Ecuador. In his Instagram message, he expressed a resolute determination to bring back peace for all Ecuadorians.

FAQ:

Q: Why did President Daniel Noboa issue a decree designating drug gangs as terrorist groups?

A: President Noboa issued the decree to address the surge in violence caused by drug gangs and prioritize the restoration of peace and security in Ecuador.

Q: What actions are authorized under the decree?

A: The decree empowers the military to “neutralize” drug gangs within the boundaries of international humanitarian law, recognizing the seriousness of the threat they pose.

Q: What was the recent violent incident that prompted President Noboa to revise his decree?

A: Masked men stormed a live television broadcast, brandishing guns and explosives, leading the president to revise his initial decree and acknowledge an “internal armed conflict.”

Q: Has the government made any progress in apprehending those responsible for the violent acts?

A: Authorities acted swiftly and arrested all 13 of the individuals involved in the TV studio takeover. They now face charges of terrorism.

Q: What is the government’s stance on restoring peace in Ecuador?

A: President Noboa is determined to combat drug trade-related violence and restore peace for all Ecuadorians, as he affirmed in his Instagram message.