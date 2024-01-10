Ecuador Takes Strong Action Against Criminal Gangs

Ecuador is making a bold move to address the escalating violence caused by criminal gangs in the country. The recent attack on a television station has prompted President Noboa to declare a state of emergency and order the neutralization of these armed groups responsible for the ongoing chaos.

The assault on the public television channel TC’s live studio shocked the nation. Masked gunmen entered during a broadcast, causing panic among the staff. Fortunately, the police swiftly apprehended 13 individuals involved in the attack, minimizing further harm. Two employees were injured during the incident.

The trigger for this state of emergency was the disappearance of Adolfo Macías Villamar, known as Fito, the leader of the notorious Choneros gang. It is uncertain whether the attack on the TV studio is directly related to Fito’s escape from prison. Regardless, President Noboa has labeled the situation as an “internal armed conflict” and is mobilizing the armed forces to combat organized crime, terrorist organizations, and other non-state actors.

The neighboring country of Peru has also taken precautions by deploying a police force to its border in order to prevent any spillover of instability from Ecuador.

The United States has expressed its condemnation of the brazen attacks in Ecuador and has pledged to work closely with President Noboa’s government to provide assistance.

Ecuador is known for its exports, including bananas, oil, coffee, cocoa, shrimps, and fish products. However, it is currently grappling with a surge in violence caused by drug cartels, both local and foreign, competing for control of cocaine routes to the US and Europe. This increase in violence is not only limited to prisons but also manifests in broader society.

The attack on the TV station further exemplified the danger posed by these criminal gangs. Witnesses described the terrifying moments when the gunmen held the staff captive, threatening them with firearms. The impact of such incidents is profound, leaving a lasting impact on both the victims and the public.

President Noboa’s state of emergency declaration is a response to a series of riots, prison escapes, and other violent acts attributed to criminal gangs. The Choneros and 21 other gangs were specifically identified in the emergency decree.

As security forces strive to restore order in various prisons, violence continues to erupt. Eight people were killed in Guayaquil during attacks linked to criminal gangs, while two police officers lost their lives to armed criminals in the town of Nobol. Furthermore, nearly 40 inmates broke out of a prison in Riobamba, and seven police officers were kidnapped.

The gravity of the situation is evident in a video circulating on social media, where one of the kidnapped officers is forced to read a statement in response to the state of emergency. The officers’ words emphasize the escalating war between the gangs and the authorities.

The impact of this violence extends beyond the immediate incidents. Disturbances in Quito have led to the evacuation of the government compound, as security concerns persist. The general public experiences heightened anxiety, evident through increased traffic, alarms, and a general sense of chaos in the city.

Ecuador is no stranger to violence within its prisons. Rival gangs have clashed fiercely, resulting in numerous inmate massacres. The Choneros gang, in particular, has been linked to these deadly riots and fights.

Fito’s escape prior to his scheduled transfer is a significant setback for President Noboa’s government. Fito’s connection to the assassination of presidential candidate and journalist Fernando Villavicencio further underscores the severity of the situation.

Ecuador’s declaration of war on criminal gangs highlights the government’s determination to restore safety and security to its citizens. As the nation confronts these challenges head-on, it seeks support from neighboring nations and the international community to effectively combat the threat posed by organized crime.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What prompted Ecuador to declare a state of emergency?

A: The state of emergency was declared due to the disappearance of Adolfo Macías Villamar, the leader of the Choneros gang, and escalating violence caused by criminal gangs.

Q: What actions will Ecuador take to address the issue?

A: President Noboa has ordered the armed forces to undertake military operations to neutralize transnational organized crime, terrorist organizations, and belligerent non-state actors involved in the violence.

Q: What is the impact of these criminal gangs on Ecuador’s society?

A: The violence perpetuated by these gangs has not only affected prisons but also has spilled over into broader society, leading to increased insecurity and fear among the public.

Q: Are there any international efforts to support Ecuador?

A: The United States has expressed its condemnation of the attacks and pledged assistance to the Ecuadorean government. Peru has also deployed a police force to its border to prevent the spread of instability.

Q: What industries does Ecuador rely on for its exports?

A: Ecuador is a major exporter of bananas, oil, coffee, cocoa, shrimps, and fish products.