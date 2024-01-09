Ecuador Implements State of Emergency After Notorious Criminal Escapes Prison

Amidst heightened tensions, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa has announced a state of emergency across the nation, including its prison system. This comes in response to the escape of a highly dangerous narco boss from his maximum security cell, causing unrest in multiple penitentiaries.

The President took to his Instagram account to declare the state of emergency, emphasizing the need for political and legal support for the armed forces as they combat these “narcoterrorists.” General Cesar Zapata, the national commander of police, confirmed that one of the inmates at Guayaquil prison was discovered missing. While the inmate was not mentioned by name during the press conference, the prosecutor’s office will investigate the alleged escape of Jose Adolfo Macias, the notorious leader of the criminal group Los Choneros.

Macias, also known as “Fito,” was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to 34 years in prison for crimes including drug trafficking and murder. Los Choneros, the criminal organization he leads, is notorious for its involvement in extortion, murder, and drug trafficking. Authorities have accused the group of exerting control over the country’s major prisons.

During the press conference, presidential spokesman Roberto Izurieta expressed gratitude for the bravery and dedication of law enforcement forces, who launched a massive operation involving over 3,000 individuals to apprehend the fugitive. The search is still underway to locate the most-wanted prisoner.

Frequently, rival criminal organizations clash within Ecuador’s overcrowded prisons. Official statistics reveal that since 2021, over 400 inmates have lost their lives in these prison conflicts. As the state of emergency takes effect, the government aims to restore stability within the prison system and ensure the safety of both inmates and the public.

