Promises Made in Ecuador Presidential Debate Amidst Tragic Assassination

The recent assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, a prominent candidate in Ecuador’s presidential race, has sparked a profound sense of shock and urgency among the remaining contenders. With violent crime increasing in recent years, transnational gangs have left a lasting impact on the country’s 18 million citizens. In response, the candidates took part in a heated debate to address one critical concern: security.

During the debate, the candidates fiercely vowed to implement significant improvements in security measures. Luisa Gonzalez, who leads the polls with approximately 30% of the vote, pledged to reinstate policies similar to those established by her mentor, former President Rafael Correa. Gonzalez stressed the urgent need to regain control of the streets and combat crime with an unwavering hand.

Another candidate, Jan Topic, presented an ambitious plan to tackle crime head-on. He proposed redirecting $1.2 billion from police fines towards a comprehensive “zero tolerance” approach to security. This strategy included regaining control of prisons, tightening border security, providing proper training for law enforcement, and integrating intelligence sources to combat drug trafficking and illegal arms.

Pro-market candidate Otto Sonnenholzner emphasized a strong response to crime. He expressed his unwavering commitment to supporting public forces and ensuring that criminals who threaten the safety of citizens will face the consequences.

Yaku Perez, an indigenous candidate and the only contender with an advanced law degree, focused on social improvements and the availability of accurate criminology data to inform policy decisions. He underscored the importance of providing conclusive answers to both common and organized crime.

The assassination of Villavicencio also prompted the involvement of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the investigation. Leaders from the Build party announced that Christian Zurita would replace Villavicencio as the candidate. Zurita, a journalist who had previously collaborated with Villavicencio, emphasized his intention to honor his predecessor’s legacy while wearing a bullet-proof vest as a testament to the dangers posed by criminal organizations.

As Ecuador approaches its upcoming election, various candidates have made resolute promises to address the pressing issue of security. Whether through reestablishing past policies, implementing ambitious plans, strengthening law enforcement, or providing better data to inform policies, these candidates have demonstrated their commitment to combatting crime in order to protect the citizens of Ecuador.

