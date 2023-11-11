ECOWAS Calls for Immediate Action to Restore Constitutional Order in Niger

West African leaders convened in Abuja, Nigeria, to address the recent coup in Niger, issuing a call for the “activation” and “deployment” of a regional standby force to restore constitutional order in the country. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) emphasized the importance of swift action in a statement read by Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

While the exact details of the force’s deployment remain unclear, the statement underlined the commitment to exploring all peaceful options for resolving the crisis. ECOWAS leaders expressed their preference for a diplomatic resolution and signaled that military intervention would be a last resort.

President Mohamed Bazoum’s ousting through a coup d’état by the presidential guard has thrown Niger into political turmoil. In response, ECOWAS implemented sanctions and issued a week-long ultimatum for the ruling military junta to step down or face potential military intervention.

The deadline has passed without any significant change in the political landscape. ECOWAS leaders remain steadfast in their dedication to upholding the measures agreed upon during the extraordinary summit held on July 30, 2023, where strong sanctions were imposed on the military junta.

Omar Alieu Touray also cautioned that member states hindering the peaceful resolution of the crisis would face consequences for their actions.

Solidarity with Niger’s junta has been expressed by Mali and Burkina Faso, both led by military leaders who have seized power. These countries have issued warnings that military intervention would be considered a declaration of war. Guinea has also voiced support for Niger.

Sources indicate that Niger’s armed forces have been preparing for potential military intervention, as a convoy of approximately 40 pick-up trucks arrived in the capital, reportedly bringing troops from other regions of the country.

Sources: CNN