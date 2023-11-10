West African Governments Mobilize Standby Force Amidst Political Crisis in Niger

A group of West African governments has taken swift action in response to the political crisis unfolding in Niger. In an emergency summit held Thursday, regional leaders discussed potential solutions and mobilized a standby military force. While the officials did not specify the exact details of the mobilization, this move signals a unified front against the recent coup that unseated Niger’s elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

The regional leaders made it clear that all options remain on the table. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who chairs the regional group of countries known as ECOWAS, emphasized that the use of force could be considered as a last resort. However, it is important to note that this mobilization may not necessarily translate into immediate military intervention.

Experts and analysts are skeptical of imminent military action. J. Peter Pham, a distinguished fellow with the Atlantic Council, believes that the announcement may be more of a face-saving measure rather than a concrete plan for intervention. Andrew Lebovich, a research fellow at the Dutch Clingendael Institute, suggests that this could potentially be a negotiating tactic.

Furthermore, the leaders of the regional bloc appear to be less supportive of military action than they were immediately after the coup. Initially, they set a deadline for the Nigerien junta to restore Bazoum to office, but this deadline passed without any signs of military intervention. The junta, instead, staged a massive rally and introduced a new government.

While there is uncertainty surrounding the specifics of the mobilization, some West African nations, such as Senegal, Benin, and the Ivory Coast, have indicated their willingness to provide troops for a potential intervention. Nigeria, although likely to contribute, faces opposition in its parliament regarding this plan.

There are several concerns that complicate the decision-making process. The support of Niger’s neighboring countries, Mali and Burkina Faso, for the junta is one such complication. Additionally, the safety of U.S. and French troops stationed in Niger is a priority, as they could potentially be caught in the middle of any military action.

To address the crisis effectively, any military intervention needs to be carefully planned and executed. The safety of President Bazoum, who is still in the custody of the junta, must be a top priority. The situation is further complicated by reports that the junta has threatened to kill Bazoum in the event of intervention. These factors increase the risk involved in any mission.

While the mobilization of a standby force demonstrates a commitment to resolving the crisis in Niger, it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold. The West African governments must carefully consider all factors and explore diplomatic avenues before deciding on the best course of action.