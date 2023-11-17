ECOWAS Summit in Nigeria Addresses Niger Coup Amid Defiant Leadership

West African leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have convened an emergency summit in Nigeria to address the recent military coup in Niger. The coup leaders have defied ECOWAS’s previous warning to use force to restore democracy, prompting the regional leaders to discuss new strategies to address the situation. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who is also the head of ECOWAS, emphasized the threat posed by the coup to the entire West African region during his opening speech at the summit in Abuja.

During the closed-door session, the leaders are expected to assess potential solutions in order to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger. The coup plotters, who overthrew Niger’s democratic leadership on July 26, have continued to hold power and have not released President Mohamed Bazoum despite ECOWAS’s August 6 deadline to reinstate him.

In a significant development preceding the summit, the coup leaders appointed a new interim government led by Mahamane Roufai Laouali as the “secretary general of the government.” However, it is unclear if representatives from Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger were present at the summit, as their military heads of state have sided with Niger. Nevertheless, the presidents of Mauritania and Burundi were reportedly in attendance.

According to insider sources, the coup leaders have expressed a desire for eased sanctions to facilitate the flow of essential supplies and the restoration of electricity in Niger. However, it remains uncertain if ECOWAS will agree to such demands, given their insistence on the reinstatement of President Bazoum.

The detained leader and his family have been reportedly held at the presidential residence without basic amenities such as electricity, running water, and fresh food. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for Bazoum’s immediate and unconditional release, emphasizing the need for his reinstatement as the Head of State.

