ECOWAS Considers Military Intervention in Niger

ECOWAS defense chiefs are currently gathered in Accra for a two-day meeting to discuss the possibility of a military operation in Niger. This meeting comes in the wake of a coup on July 26th that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and drew international concern. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has agreed to activate a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger if negotiations with the coup leaders fail.

The ongoing talks in Ghana aim to fine-tune the details of a potential military operation to restore Bazoum’s presidency. While ECOWAS maintains that they are giving diplomacy a chance, they are ready to answer the call of duty if necessary. Abdel-Fatau Musah, an ECOWAS commissioner, emphasized that the regional force is prepared to act if all else fails. With the exception of Cape Verde and countries led by military governments, all other nations within the 15-member bloc are willing to contribute to the force.

Niger is the fourth West African nation to experience a coup since 2020, following Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea. The Sahel region, where Niger is located, is grappling with armed groups associated with al-Qaeda and ISIS, exacerbating frustration over ongoing violence and potentially fueling military takeovers. Responding to growing international concern, the leaders of ECOWAS feel compelled to take action.

The details of the potential military operation in Niger have not been disclosed, but experts underline the political and military risks involved, particularly for Nigeria, the regional powerhouse. Nigeria is already struggling to contain violence from various armed groups within its borders, and officials in the country’s north have expressed apprehension about the potential for spillover from Niger.

ECOWAS has a history of intervening in emergencies, having previously addressed civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone. For a possible mission in Niger, Ivory Coast, Benin, and Nigeria are expected to contribute troops. However, the coup leaders in Niger have warned against any military attacks and have even threatened to charge Bazoum with treason. At the same time, they have expressed openness to negotiations. Meanwhile, the military-led governments in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso have stated that an intervention in Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.

To resolve the crisis, Russia and the United States have urged a diplomatic solution. ECOWAS has already implemented trade and financial sanctions on Niger, while countries like France, Germany, and the United States have suspended aid programs. In fact, Germany has been pushing for the European Union to impose sanctions on the coup leaders, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock engaging in talks with her French and US counterparts.

