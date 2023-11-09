West African Countries Stand Firm on Restoring Democracy in Niger

West African countries have affirmed their commitment to restoring democracy in Niger following the recent coup that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed to activate a standby force as a last resort if diplomatic efforts failed to resolve the crisis. Although the specific timing was not disclosed, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, stated that they were ready to take action whenever necessary.

While ECOWAS remains focused on peaceful negotiations, they have also been fine-tuning details for a potential military intervention. The main objective is to reinstate President Bazoum if ongoing talks with the coup leaders prove unsuccessful. Musah emphasized that the armed forces of West Africa were committed to fulfilling their duty should all other attempts fail.

Most of the 15 member states of ECOWAS are prepared to contribute to the joint force, with some exceptions including Cape Verde and countries currently under military rule, such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea. The international community is concerned about President Bazoum’s well-being as he has been held, along with his family, at the president’s official residence since the coup.

ECOWAS has faced criticism in the past for its response to coups in the region, particularly in Burkina Faso and Mali. However, the organization views the situation in Niger as a tipping point and has taken significant steps to resolve the crisis. Alongside the threat of military intervention, ECOWAS has imposed severe economic and travel sanctions to pressurize the coup leaders.

While ECOWAS aims to restore democracy and stability to Niger, the prolonged standstill in negotiations and the absence of military action may be strengthening the military leaders’ hold on power. The region’s fragile security situation and the potential for further destabilization are key concerns for ECOWAS. Niger’s strategic significance, with its valuable uranium and oil reserves and its role in combating armed groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIS, further highlights the urgency of resolving the crisis and restoring democratic governance in the country.

Overall, West African countries remain resolute in their determination to safeguard democracy in Niger, employing diplomatic means while preparing for a last-resort military intervention to reinstate President Bazoum and ensure stability in the region.