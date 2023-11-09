Turkey’s President Erdogan Urges Greater Diplomatic Approach in Addressing Israel-Hamas Conflict

President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey delivered a passionate address to a massive gathering of supporters, emphasizing the need for a more diplomatic approach in the Israel-Hamas conflict. While recognizing the gravity of the situation, Erdogan called on Western leaders to take a stronger stance on Israel’s actions and condemn the ongoing war crimes.

“We cannot ignore the atrocities committed by Israel over the past 22 days,” Erdogan stated, emphasizing the importance of holding Israel accountable for its actions. However, he refrained from making direct threats or declarations against the country, instead urging for a more diplomatic approach to resolve the conflict.

In his hour-long speech, Erdogan expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause, stating that Hamas should not be labeled as a terrorist organization. He called for a two-state solution and reiterated Turkey’s willingness to play a role in negotiating the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Political analysts suggest that Erdogan’s shift in rhetoric is an attempt to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and appease political allies who have been pressuring him to take a stronger stance against Israel. Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat, emphasized the importance of Turkey protecting its principles while engaging in delicate diplomacy.

Although Erdogan’s address overshadowed Turkey’s upcoming centennial celebration, marking the country’s secular roots, experts believe that his intention was to consolidate support among Turkey’s Sunni conservative base and capitalize on anti-Israel sentiment domestically.

The Turkish government has assured that the ongoing conflict will not impede the planned celebrations for the centennial anniversary. The country has organized various events across the nation to commemorate the occasion.

As the international community continues to grapple with the Israel-Hamas conflict, Erdogan’s emphasis on diplomatic avenues serves as a reminder of the critical importance of dialogue and negotiation in achieving a peaceful resolution to the crisis.