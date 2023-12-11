Eat Out to Help Out: A Pandemic Support Scheme with Controversial Consequences

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has come under scrutiny for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in relation to the 2020 Eat Out To Help Out scheme. While government scientists claim they were not consulted about the scheme and believe it contributed to the increase in Covid infections and deaths, Mr. Sunak has defended his decision, stating that the government’s scientific advisers had the opportunity to raise concerns. Bereaved families, however, have accused him of a “callous and reckless attitude” that led to unnecessary loss of life.

Eat Out To Help Out was a state-backed scheme that provided diners with a 50% discount on meals and soft drinks (up to £10 each) in pubs and restaurants on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays throughout August 2020. Its primary objective was to protect jobs in the hospitality sector by encouraging people to dine out. Alongside this scheme, the government implemented other support measures such as VAT cuts, rates relief, and small business grants to aid the struggling sector.

The economic impact of the scheme was significant. It cost £840 million and covered 160 million meals during its duration. As lockdown restrictions eased and people had money to spend after months of limited socializing, restaurant reservations on the scheme days increased by more than half compared to the previous August. However, it should be noted that some of these additional bookings were simply a redistribution of existing demand rather than a genuine increase in dining out.

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of industry body UK Hospitality, commended the scheme for providing a much-needed boost to the sector. Nonetheless, she emphasized that support measures such as furlough and business rates relief had a more substantial impact as they aided the entire industry, not just pubs and restaurants. Overall, economic activity in accommodation and food services remained slightly lower than the previous year.

When assessing the scheme’s effect on the spread of the virus, it is important to consider the broader context. Covid cases in the UK rose from about 6,400 in the first week of August to about 23,000 in the second week of September. However, this increase was not unique to the UK. Several European countries that did not have specific dining out schemes experienced even faster rises in cases during the same period. It is worth noting that these countries allowed holidaymakers to travel and subsequently experienced new spikes in cases.

A study conducted by the University of Warwick suggested a link between the usage of the Eat Out To Help Out scheme and the spread of the virus. The authors estimated that the scheme may have contributed to up to a 20% increase in Covid cases seen in August. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that the spread of the virus was already accelerating at that time due to factors such as the return of children to school and the emergence of new variants.

While the scheme may have reversed the government’s messaging that mixing was a high-risk activity, it is important to keep the scale of the impact in perspective. The total increase in Covid cases from August to mid-September was relatively small compared to the surge witnessed in early January 2021. Additionally, deaths involving Covid often occurred a month after initial infection, meaning that fatalities from August infections might not have been reflected until September. Ultimately, experts believe that the late 2020 Covid-19 epidemic in the UK would have unfolded similarly without the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

The controversy surrounding the scheme highlights the difficult decisions policymakers faced during the pandemic. While the scheme provided a much-needed boost to the struggling hospitality sector, its potential contribution to the spread of the virus cannot be ignored. It serves as a reminder that nuanced and balanced approaches are necessary when implementing support measures during a crisis.

