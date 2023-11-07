Renegade General Haftar Meets With Russian President Putin in Moscow

Renegade general Khalifa Haftar, known for his dominant forces in eastern Libya, recently held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The meeting, confirmed by the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, focused on discussing the situation in Libya and the wider region.

Haftar, who supports a rival administration to Libya’s UN-backed government in Tripoli, has established strong ties with Moscow and heavily relies on the Russian mercenary group Wagner for military support. The fact that Haftar held talks with President Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu demonstrates the close relationship between the two parties.

Although specific details of the meeting were not disclosed, it is noteworthy that this was their first meeting since 2019, as reported by Libyan media. This encounter signifies the ongoing cooperation between Haftar’s forces and Russia.

Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Russian Deputy Defence Minister, has also been actively involved in the region, frequently visiting eastern Libya. These visits have strengthened ties between Russia and Haftar’s forces. Despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for the withdrawal of all foreign military presence in Libya, hundreds of Wagner personnel remain in the east and desert regions under Haftar’s control.

Russia’s interest in Africa has grown in recent years, as Moscow seeks to expand its influence on the continent. The country’s involvement in Libya serves as an opportunity to secure strategic advantages and project power beyond its borders. With international isolation on the rise due to conflicts in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions, Russia aims to bolster its position globally.

The meeting in Moscow showcases the continuing collaboration between Haftar’s forces and Russia, highlighting the complex dynamics in Libya’s ongoing conflict. As various actors compete for influence in the region, the outcomes of these meetings will significantly impact the future trajectory of Libya and its stability.