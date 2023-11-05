Pozzuoli Residents Fear Supervolcano Eruption Amidst Recent Earthquake Swarm

The town of Pozzuoli, located just outside of Naples, Italy, has been struck with fear as a series of earthquakes are believed to be caused by the awakening of a supervolcano in the area. The Campi Flegrei, also known as the Phlegraean Fields, has been the epicenter of attention and concern for residents and officials alike. What was once a bustling port town is now filled with chatter about the potential need for mass evacuations.

The volcano’s activity has given Pozzuoli a surreal atmosphere, with sulphurous fumes escaping from the ground and making it an eerie tourist magnet. While there have been thousands of minor earthquakes in the past weeks, it was a magnitude 4.2 earthquake on September 27 that sparked fears of a larger seismic crisis.

Residents like Annamaria Scardi, a mother of two teenagers, are constantly on edge. The fear of the unknown and the ever-present threat of evacuation loom over their daily lives. “Even the smallest quakes make us afraid. We have no idea where we would go if we had to evacuate. This is the situation we’re living in,” Scardi expressed.

Although experts have stated that an eruption is not imminent, they are concerned about the ground uplift and descent caused by the shifts of magma chambers beneath the surface. This geological phenomenon, known as bradyseism, has occurred in the past and led to a temporary evacuation of 40,000 people in Pozzuoli.

The government has discussed the situation and is prepared to order an evacuation if deemed necessary by civil protection officials. Structures at risk of collapse would be the primary concern.

While some residents like Vincenzo Russo contemplate the possibility of moving to safer areas, others, like Angelo Prezzini and Luigi Ilardi, remain unfazed. Prezzini and his friends continue their daily routines, defying any evacuation orders. “We are used to it,” Prezzini said stoically, his years of experience with earthquakes speaking for him.

The town of Pozzuoli remains on high alert, uncertain of what the future holds. The resilience and tenacity of its residents shine through, as they manage to find moments of normalcy amidst the ongoing threat.