The Unseen Impact: New Insights into Russian Bombings in Ukraine

In the midst of war, the true extent of the devastation often remains hidden. Traditional reporting can only capture a fraction of the attacks, leaving gaps in our understanding. However, researchers have now found a unique way to systematically document Russian bombings in Ukraine by using seismic sensors that detect and measure the explosions that shook the earth.

Seismic waves were generated by the artillery, airstrikes, and missiles fired by Russia across northern Ukraine. For the first time, researchers from Norway and Ukraine analyzed data from dozens of earthquake sensors around Kyiv to estimate the position and strength of each explosion. This allowed them to reveal the full extent of the Russian barrage.

The seismic record, though comprehensive, is not without limitations. Attacks that occurred farther from the sensors are more likely to be missed. Additionally, the unique geology of Kyiv, built on wetlands and floodplains, dampens the seismic signals from explosions. It is also possible that a few explosions were set off by Ukraine.

Despite these challenges, seismic detections provide an objective and verifiable account of the attacks. Unlike anecdotal reports or distorted social media narratives, the measurements from seismic sensors offer a way to ascertain what truly happened on the ground.

One notable example of how seismic detections shed light on the conflict is the bombing of Hostomel airport on the fourth day of the war. The explosion sent seismic waves that were detected by two dozen nearby sensors, equivalent to a tiny 0.2-magnitude earthquake. This was just one of over a thousand explosions detected during the exhaustive, relentless bombardment in the initial weeks of the war.

As Russia’s attempt to capture Kyiv failed and its troops withdrew from northern Ukraine, the rate of bombings decreased. However, Russia continued to strike civilian infrastructure, such as the Malyn train station, which was targeted on May 20, injuring three people. The researchers were able to identify three separate explosions from this attack.

While remote sensing techniques have been used by militaries to detect conflicts, the data is often kept confidential. The public research on seismic detections of conventional weaponry is scarce. However, researchers believe that applying this technique in future conflicts could help document and expose human rights violations.

Sebastian Schutte, a senior researcher at Peace Research Institute Oslo, suggests that seismic detections could also aid in post-war cleanup efforts by identifying areas with unexploded munitions that pose a long-term risk to civilians.

Although seismic arrays are not commonly found in war zones, this study has shown the potential and importance of using seismic waves to monitor conflicts. With further advancements and research, this approach could become an easily deployable solution to reveal intentional attacks on civilians and deter perpetrators.

FAQ

What are seismic sensors?

Seismic sensors are devices that detect and measure ground motion caused by earthquakes, explosions, or other sources of seismic waves.

How do seismic detections work?

Seismic detections analyze the timing of multiple seismic waves that arrive at each sensor after an explosion or seismic event. By comparing these arrival times, researchers can estimate the location and size of the blast.

Why are seismic detections important in conflict zones?

Seismic detections provide an objective and verifiable account of attacks in conflict zones. They can reveal the full extent of bombardments that may have gone unreported and help document human rights violations.

What are the limitations of seismic detections?

Seismic detections may miss attacks that occur farther from the sensors. Additionally, the unique geology of certain areas can dampen or distort seismic signals. It is crucial to combine seismic detections with other sources of information for a comprehensive understanding of the conflict.

(Note: This article is a creative interpretation of the original content published by The New York Times. No direct source for the current information is known.)