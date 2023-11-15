The Earth’s Life Support Systems are in Jeopardy, Warns Science

Scientists have issued a dire warning about the condition of Earth’s life support systems, stating that the planet is “well outside the safe operating space for humanity.” Through an assessment of nine “planetary boundaries,” it was discovered that six of them have been violated due to human-induced pollution and destruction of the natural world. These boundaries represent the limits of crucial global systems, such as climate, water, and wildlife diversity, and their infringement puts the stability and health of the planet at risk.

The consequences of surpassing these boundaries mean that the Earth’s systems have been pushed far away from the safe and stable state that sustained life from the end of the last ice age until the industrial revolution. This timeframe, known as the Holocene, is when modern civilization emerged. The assessment conducted by scientists marks the first comprehensive examination of all nine planetary boundaries, representing a significant step forward in understanding the health of our planet.

Out of the nine boundaries, six have been breached, while two are on the brink of violation: air pollution and ocean acidification. The only boundary that remains unaffected is atmospheric ozone, thanks to measures taken to eliminate harmful chemicals that resulted in the shrinking of the ozone hole.

The most alarming revelation from the assessment is that all four bio-boundaries, which pertain to the living world, are at or near maximum risk. The living world is crucial for Earth as it provides resilience by offsetting certain physical changes, such as trees absorbing carbon dioxide pollution.

The planetary boundaries should not be seen as irreversible tipping points that trigger sudden and severe deterioration. Instead, they indicate a significant increase in the risks associated with fundamental changes in the Earth’s physical, biological, and chemical support systems. These boundaries were initially established in 2009 and updated in 2015, but only seven could be evaluated at that time.

Furthermore, experts warn that declining planetary resilience could hinder efforts to limit global heating to the 1.5°C climate target and bring the world perilously close to irreversible tipping points. In September, scientists expressed concern over multiple disastrous tipping points looming on the horizon.

The assessment, based on approximately 2,000 studies, was published in the journal Science Advances. According to the findings, several planetary boundaries were breached long ago. For instance, the boundary for biosphere integrity, encompassing the functioning of ecosystems, was violated in the late 19th century due to widespread destruction of nature that led to the decimation of wildlife populations. Similarly, the boundary for land use was exceeded in the last century, mainly due to deforestation.

Climate change models suggest that the safe boundary for climate change was surpassed in the late 1980s, while the boundary for freshwater was crossed in the early 20th century. An alternative metric encompassing water in lakes, rivers, and soil was used to determine this boundary.

Another critical boundary concerns the flow of nitrogen and phosphorus in the environment. These nutrients are essential for life, but excessive use of fertilizers has led to heavy pollution in many bodies of water, triggering harmful algal blooms and oceanic dead zones. Data from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization indicates that three times the safe level of nitrogen is added to fields annually.

The boundary for synthetic pollution, including pesticides, plastics, and nuclear waste, was breached according to a 2022 study. The recently conducted analysis also evaluated air pollution for the first time, which has negative effects on plant growth and monsoon patterns. Indeed, air pollution exceeds the planetary boundary in certain regions, such as South Asia and China, although global infringement has not yet occurred. Ocean acidification is also accelerating, inching closer to surpassing the safe boundary.

In light of these findings, scientists assert that the Earth is now well beyond the safe operating space for humanity, warning that urgent action is necessary to restore security, prosperity, and equity while safeguarding the environment. Phasing out fossil fuel consumption and ending destructive agricultural practices are crucial steps in this direction.

The planetary boundaries are defined by specific metrics, such as the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere for climate change. These boundaries take into account the Earth’s resilience to some extent of change, which is why most of them have been set higher than the average levels of the past 10,000 years. For example, pre-industrial revolution CO2 levels reached 280 parts per million, while the current boundary is set at 350ppm.

While the concept of planetary boundaries is praised for its attempt to simplify the complexity of the world, some argue that it may be too simplified to practically manage Earth’s complex systems. Nevertheless, the urgency conveyed by this assessment serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for profound structural changes in our treatment of the environment.

