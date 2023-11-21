New Milestone Reached: Earth Breaks 2-Degree Warming Threshold

In a historic development, Earth has exceeded the critical 2-degree Celsius warming threshold, a level that scientists have long warned could have catastrophic consequences for our planet. This marks the first time in recorded history that our planet has reached such a high temperature. The Copernicus Climate Change Service, based in Europe, reported that on Friday, the average global temperature rose 2.07 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. This alarming increase is a significant breach of the internationally agreed upon target established by the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Lingering above 2 degrees Celsius has dire implications for the Earth’s ecosystems, biodiversity, water supplies, and food security. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has repeatedly emphasized the cascading risks associated with sustained warming, including sea level rise, melting ice sheets, and extreme weather events. The IPCC also highlights the importance of limiting global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius, as this would significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change.

It is essential to approach this information with caution, as a single day’s data does not indicate a point of no return. However, this record-breaking weekend serves as a stark reminder of the larger trend of global warming. NASA’s Gavin Schmidt stresses that the planet is indeed experiencing an exceptional warming spurt. The year 2023 has proven to be exceptional in terms of both impacts and climate metrics.

The announcement comes just weeks after experts warned that 2023 is on track to become the warmest year on record, following an intense heatwave spanning June to October. The majority of this warming can be attributed to greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels. However, this year’s El Niño event has further amplified global temperatures. Researchers have also suggested that the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in the South Pacific and a recent change in aerosol shipping regulations may have contributed to this year’s extreme warming.

While the situation may appear disheartening, there is still hope. The Fifth National Climate Change Assessment released by the White House emphasizes that even small reductions in warming can have significant positive impacts. As we approach COP28, the international climate conference in Dubai, it is crucial to remember that we still have an opportunity to change our trajectory and avoid the worst effects of climate change.

FAQ

What is the 2-degree Celsius warming threshold?

The 2-degree Celsius warming threshold refers to the maximum increase in global average temperature above preindustrial levels that scientists and policymakers have deemed acceptable. The internationally agreed upon limit was established in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Why is exceeding the 2-degree threshold concerning?

Exceeding the 2-degree threshold poses significant risks to ecosystems, biodiversity, water supplies, and food security. It is associated with sea level rise, melting ice sheets, and extreme weather events, which can have severe consequences for both human and planetary systems.

What can be done to address this issue?

Addressing climate change requires a collective effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, transition to renewable energy sources, and implement sustainable practices. International conferences like COP28 provide opportunities for countries to come together and discuss strategies for mitigating and adapting to climate change.