New Title: The Earth’s Climate: Nearing the Threshold of Catastrophe

The Earth’s climate is on the verge of reaching five critical tipping points, a group of scientists has cautioned. As carbon pollution continues to warm the planet, humanity faces increasingly severe threats. The Global Tipping Points report indicates that five crucial ecological thresholds are already at risk of being crossed, while three more may be reached by the 2030s if global temperatures rise by 1.5C (2.7F) above pre-industrial levels.

Unleashing these tipping points would not only lead to spiraling temperatures in the coming centuries but also inflict irreversible damage on both people and nature. According to Tim Lenton, an expert from the University of Exeter’s Global Systems Institute, the consequences include the loss of entire ecosystems, reduced agricultural capacity, mass displacement of populations, political instability, and financial collapse.

The tipping points that hang in the balance include the disintegration of large ice sheets in Greenland and the West Antarctic, the widespread thawing of permafrost, the death of coral reefs in warm waters, and the collapse of atmospheric circulation in the North Atlantic. Unlike gradual changes in climate, these systems can flip abruptly from one state to another, permanently altering the planet’s workings.

Though the exact timing of these shifts remains uncertain, scientists warn that three additional tipping points might soon become a reality. These include the disappearance of mangroves and seagrass meadows in several regions if temperatures rise between 1.5C and 2C, as well as the potential tipping of boreal forests at a heating level of 1.4C or as late as 5C.

The urgency of this warning coincides with the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai, where world leaders are gathering to address the global climate crisis. However, despite promises made at previous summits to limit global warming to 1.5C, estimates from Climate Action Tracker suggest that current emissions targets for 2030 put the planet on track to heat up by 2.5C by the end of the century.

The report on tipping points, which was produced by a team of 200 researchers and funded by the Bezos Earth Fund, represents the latest addition to a series of dire predictions concerning the extreme impacts of climate change. Scientists caution that some of these tipping points can trigger feedback loops that exacerbate global warming or disrupt weather patterns, leading to further tipping points.

For instance, if the Greenland ice sheet were to disintegrate, it could prompt a sudden shift in the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, a critical current that transports most of the heat to the Gulf Stream. This, in turn, could intensify the El Niño southern oscillation, one of the most influential weather patterns worldwide.

Sina Loriani, a co-author of the report from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, emphasizes the potentially catastrophic risks associated with tipping points. Despite remaining uncertainties, he urges that these dangers should be taken extremely seriously. The consequences of crossing these thresholds could determine the fate of essential parts of the Earth’s system for hundreds or even thousands of years.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s most recent assessment of climate change science confirms that tipping thresholds are still somewhat uncertain. However, the report suggests that the likelihood of these dangers increases as global temperatures rise. It states that risks associated with large-scale singular events or tipping points, such as destabilizing ice sheets or the loss of tropical forests, transition from high risk at 1.5C to 2.5C and to very high risk at 2.5C to 4C.

Apart from examining negative tipping points, the report also explores what it terms “positive tipping points,” such as the decreasing cost of renewable energy and the growth of electric vehicle sales. However, the report emphasizes that these positive shifts do not occur spontaneously but require support through innovation, market regulation, business incentives, public education, and mobilization.

