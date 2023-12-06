Earth Teeters on the Brink of Catastrophic Climate Tipping Points, Scientists Raise Alarm

Scientists have issued a stark warning about the imminent threats posed to humanity as carbon pollution continues to push the planet towards perilous levels of heat. According to the Global Tipping Points report, five crucial natural thresholds are dangerously close to being crossed, with three more expected to be breached by the 2030s if global temperatures rise 1.5°C (2.7°F) above pre-industrial levels.

While these tipping points would not cause an immediate uncontrollable surge in temperatures, they would trigger irreversible and devastating damage to both people and nature. Tim Lenton, from the University of Exeter’s Global Systems Institute, emphasizes that Earth system tipping points pose an unprecedented threat to humanity, capable of setting off catastrophic chain reactions leading to the loss of entire ecosystems, destruction of staple crop production, mass displacement of populations, political instability, and financial collapse.

The tipping points currently at risk include the collapse of major ice sheets in Greenland and the West Antarctic, the widespread thawing of permafrost, the extinction of coral reefs in warm waters, and the disruption of a critical oceanic current in the North Atlantic. Unlike gradual climate changes such as heatwaves and heavy rainfall, these systems can shift abruptly from one state to another, fundamentally restructuring the way our planet operates.

Although the exact timing of these tipping points remains uncertain, the report highlights three additional thresholds that could soon be crossed. These include the potential die-off of mangroves and seagrass meadows in certain regions if temperatures rise between 1.5°C and 2°C, as well as the vulnerability of boreal forests, which may tip as early as 1.4°C or as late as 5°C of warming.

These warnings comes as global leaders converge at the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai. Climate Action Tracker estimates that current emissions reduction targets for 2030 will likely result in a 2.5°C temperature increase by the end of the century, surpassing the earlier commitment to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

The Global Tipping Points report, compiled by an international team of 200 researchers and funded by Bezos Earth Fund, is part of a series of calls to action about the dire consequences of climate change. Scientists caution that certain tipping points can trigger feedback loops, causing further warming or altering weather patterns that activate additional tipping points.

The interconnections between these systems are so intricate that researchers are unable to rule out “tipping cascades.” For instance, the disintegration of the Greenland ice sheet could lead to a sudden shift in the crucial Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, a current responsible for delivering much of the heat to the Gulf Stream. Such a change, in turn, could intensify the El Niño southern oscillation, a powerful weather phenomenon.

Co-author Sina Loriani from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research underscores the potential dire consequences of crossing these tipping points and urges society to take them seriously. Even with remaining uncertainties, the risks are too significant to ignore. Loriani states that surpassing these thresholds could trigger fundamental and abrupt changes with irreversible implications on essential components of Earth’s systems for hundreds or thousands of years.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in its latest comprehensive review, acknowledges the lack of clarity surrounding tipping thresholds but projects the increasing likelihood of dangers as global temperatures rise. The report states that risks associated with large-scale singular events or tipping points, such as instability of ice sheets or ecosystem loss in tropical forests, transition from high to very high risk between 2.5°C to 4°C.

The Global Tipping Points report also explores “positive tipping points,” including the declining cost of renewable energy and the growing adoption of electric vehicles. However, the report highlights that these shifts require deliberate efforts to stimulate innovation, shape markets, regulate businesses, and educate and mobilize the public. It cautions against overstating the efficacy of social tipping points as solutions to the urgency of climate change, emphasizing the need for realistic and scalable solutions.

