Earth Experiences Hottest Year Yet, Defying Long-Term Climate Goals

Source: climateagency.org

A summer of unprecedented heat was followed by a scorching September, solidifying Earth’s trajectory for its hottest year on record, according to a recent report by a European climate agency. The average temperature in September surpassed all expectations, reaching a staggering 0.93 degrees Celsius (1.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the average for the period between 1991 and 2020. This margin represents the highest deviation from the norm in the 83 years that climate records have been maintained by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Carlo Buontempo, the Director of Copernicus, expressed astonishment at the findings, stating, “It’s just mind-blowing really. Never seen anything like that in any month in our records.” Such soaring temperatures have severe consequences, leading to detrimental impacts on ecosystems, human health, infrastructure, and agriculture.

While July and August saw higher raw temperatures due to their inherent warmth, it was September that witnessed the most significant deviation from the norm—a crucial metric in monitoring global warming trends. Friederike Otto, a climate scientist from Imperial College of London, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “It’s a death sentence for people and ecosystems. It destroys assets, infrastructure, harvest.”

According to Copernicus’ calculations, the average temperature for September reached 16.38 degrees Celsius (61.48 degrees Fahrenheit), breaking the previous record set in September 2020 by an astounding 0.5 degrees Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit). The substantial margin is a clear testament to the severity of climate change. This excessive heat was predominantly driven by a persistently abnormal rise in ocean temperatures, which failed to cool down in September as expected and have remained at record highs since the spring.

Earth is currently on course to experience its hottest year on record, with temperatures projected to be around 1.4 degrees Celsius (2.5 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than pre-industrial levels, according to Samantha Burgess, the deputy director of Copernicus.

The report further highlights that the temperatures observed in September were a remarkable 1.75 degrees Celsius (3.15 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the mid-1800s. In 2015, global leaders committed to limiting global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. While this target pertains to long-term averages, rather than isolated months or years, scientists remain deeply concerned by the alarming records being broken.

U.S. climate scientist Jessica Moerman warned, “What we’re seeing right now is the backdrop of rapid global warming at a pace that the Earth has not seen in eons coupled with El Nino, a natural climate cycle that results in temporary warming of parts of the Pacific Ocean and influences weather worldwide. This double whammy is where things get dangerous.”

Although El Nino plays a role in the current climate patterns, Buontempo emphasized that climate change remains the primary driver behind this unprecedented warmth. The situation is further compounded by the continued exploitation of new oil and gas reserves, leaving no respite for humans and nature to recover.

Looking ahead, Buontempo warns that El Nino is likely to intensify, raising temperatures even higher in the coming year. Scientists, like climate scientist Zeke Hausfather, have voiced their astonishment at the current state of affairs, describing the situation as “absolutely gobsmackingly bananas.”

FAQ

1. How does the September temperature deviation compare to historical records?

The September average temperature in 2023 was the highest deviation from the norm in the past 83 years, surpassing all previously recorded anomalies.

2. What were the main contributors to the abnormally high temperatures in September?

The unprecedented heat was primarily driven by persistently elevated ocean temperatures, which failed to cool down as expected during September.

3. How does Earth’s temperature trajectory compare to long-term climate goals?

Earth is currently on track to experience its hottest year on record, with temperatures projected to be approximately 1.4 degrees Celsius (2.5 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than pre-industrial levels.

4. What are the consequences of the soaring temperatures?

The extreme heat poses significant risks to ecosystems, human health, infrastructure, and agriculture, resulting in detrimental impacts on both the natural environment and society.

5. What factors contribute to the worsening climate crisis?

In addition to natural climate cycles like El Nino, the escalating climate crisis is primarily attributed to ongoing human activities, including the continued exploitation of oil and gas reserves.